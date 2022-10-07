More than four years after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision allowing states to collect online sales taxes from out-of-state retailers, Massachusetts is still fighting to get the money from some companies.
A lawsuit set to be taken up by the state Supreme Judicial Court, filed by online retailer U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., argues that the company shouldn't be liable for a $60,000 tax bill from 2017 because the charges weren't required under previous state and federal court decisions on online sales tax collection.
The legal challenge, which was filed in May, alleges the state is trying to "retroactively" collect online sales taxes from the company it claims were due a year before the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Wayfair V. South Dakota granting states authorization to collect the taxes.
Lawyers for the company argue the move was unconstitutional and want justices to uphold a decision by the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board, which abated the company's tax liability.
According to court filings, U.S. Auto Parts was assessed a $60,139 tax bill under a 2017 state regulation that required out-of-state internet retailers making at least $500,000 in Massachusetts sales over the internet, including 100 or more transactions to register for, collect, and remit sales/use tax.
The tax bill was later abated by the appellate board, but the state appealed that ruling.
In an 57-page legal brief, lawyers for the state Department of Revenue defend the agency's decision to tax the company for its online sales and ask justices to overturn the appellate panel's ruling.
Lawyers for the state also dispute U.S. Auto Parts' claims that it didn't receive proper notice that revenue officials were applying the court's ruling retroactively, and argue that the company "gambled" with the possibility they might not be taxed.
"It knew it could be obligated to collect the tax but made a business decision not to do so that gave it a business advantage over its competitors that did," Assistant Attorney General Julie Green wrote in the brief.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs want the court to invalidate the state's 2017 regulations, claiming they discriminate against online retailers.
"The regulation obligated out-of-state Internet vendors to collect the Massachusetts sales/use tax based solely on internet sales levels, but did not impose a similar obligation on comparable out-of-state vendors that conducted business by mail or telephone," they wrote in the 54-page complaint.
They also pointed out that Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office is defending the state in the lawsuit, signed on to a 2018 amicus brief with other attorneys generals which noted the Supreme Court's ruling can't be applied retroactively.
"Directly contradicting her assertion to the Supreme Court, the Attorney General now states that Wayfair must be given retroactive effect," the lawyers wrote.
The New England Legal Foundation has filed a brief in support of the company's fight, saying the state's decision to retroactively tax online sale taxes is unconstitutional and "exposes remote online retailers, such as U.S. Auto Parts, to a new tax liability that did not exist" prior to the court's 2018 ruling.
Before the Supreme Court ruling, states collecting taxes from retailers were required to show a physical presence within their borders. Massachusetts was relying on the argument that "cookies" stored on a computer or smart phone by websites effectively created that physical presence.
State revenue officials say about $200 million a year is lost to online sales -- a figure that has swelled as consumers do more business in cyberspace. Retailers near the border with New Hampshire — one of five states that doesn't charge sales taxes — face a double blow from tax-free competitors.
Massachusetts has a so-called "use tax" that requires residents to pay sales taxes on purchases made out of state or online.
The state asks taxpayers to self-report online spending, but analysts say enforcement is almost nonexistent.
Oral arguments in the case are scheduled to be heard by the full SJC on Nov. 4, according to the Trial Court's calendar.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
