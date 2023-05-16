The state’s highest court upheld a decision by the Attorney General's office to reject a ballot question calling for limits on campaign spending by political action committees.
In ruling issued Tuesday, the state Supreme Judicial Court sided with a decision made by then-Attorney General Maura Healey to reject petitions to put a question on the 2024 ballot asking voters to limit contributions to super PACS and other groups.
Justices said the case is "moot" because the proponents of the referendum didn't follow the state's timelines for gathering the required number of signatures from voters to qualify for the ballot. As such, the justices said they are showing "judicial restraint" by not resolving the matter.
"Because the cases are moot and raise constitutional questions, including federal constitutional questions, we decline to consider the merits," they wrote in a 17-page ruling. "As a general matter, we avoid resolving moot questions, unless they are important, likely to recur, and otherwise avoid review."
A proposal filed in June called for voter approval to set a $500 per year limit on individual contributions to regular political committees and a $5,000 per year limit for contributions to independent expenditure committees. Currently, there are no limits on contributions to so-called super PACs.
But the AG's office rejected the “End to Super PACs Act” proposal in September, saying it is “inconsistent” with the state’s initiative petition law because it would “violate free speech rights” afforded by the state constitution.
“Courts across the country have uniformly held that limits on contributions to independent expenditure PACs — like those at issue in this proposed law — violate free speech protections,” Anne Sterman, deputy chief of the AG office’s government bureau, wrote in a two-page letter rejecting the proposal.
Two groups of voters filed separate complaints challenging the AG’s decision, and the full SJC agreed to merge the lawsuits and take up the issue.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs, which included Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig, believe the initiative petition should have been certified by the AG’s office, arguing in part that contributions to super PACs are less protected than other forms of speech under the state constitution.
They wanted justices to order the AG’s office to certify the petition and give them more time to gather enough signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot.
But the justices declined to grant their request, saying that the plaintiffs hadn't followed the state's "strict calendar that must be adhered to for a proposed law to make it to the ballot."
The case drew the attention of conservative groups like the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance Foundation, which submitted a legal brief urging justices to uphold the AG's decision. The group argued that the proposal was unconstitutional, among other legal issues.
"This was an attempt by an activist professor and several activist organizations to subvert our rights," MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said in a statement praising the ruling.
In Massachusetts, the sky’s the limit for contributions to ballot question committees. Unlike contributions to individual candidates, donations to referendum campaigns are unrestricted, and corporations often get involved, as do special interests, labor unions and others.
Good-government advocates say the influx of big money means grassroots campaigns are often outspent by special interests, hijacking the democratic process.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 elections, fundraising committees behind four statewide ballot questions poured nearly $67 million into their campaigns, making it the most expensive election cycle in recent years.
Good government advocates have for years pushed for a constitutional amendment stating that “corporations are not people” and that the state Legislature can impose limits on political donations. The initiative was in response to the 2010 Citizen’s United ruling.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in that case cleared the way for corporations and unions to pay for political ads made independently of candidates’ campaigns. The high court ruled that corporations and labor unions have a First Amendment right to political expression.
But those efforts have so far fallen short, with supporters unable to gather enough signatures to make the ballot in the previous election cycle.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
