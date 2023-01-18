METHUEN — The auditorium at Methuen High School was packed Wednesday night with people who came to see native daughter Diana DiZoglio sworn in as Massachusetts State Auditor.
She took the oath of office from newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, who mentioned the “unlikely path” that DiZoglio had taken to reach her new position.
“I think to every young person out there tonight, here and throughout the state of Massachusetts, you can look to Diana DiZoglio’s ascension to this seat as a source of hope, as a source of inspiration,” Healey said.
DiZoglio, previously a Democratic state senator from the First Essex District, defeated Republican candidate Anthony Amore in the race for auditor in the November election.
She was first elected as a state representative for the 14th Essex District in 2012, and served in that position for three terms before being elected to the state senate in 2018.
But the path Healey was referring to started earlier, and included difficulties that DiZoglio had to navigate in her family life.
“It was a darkness that she had to deal with, and many of us when we were little had to deal with some form of it as well,” state Sen. Lydia Edwards said in her remarks.
But DiZoglio persevered, graduating from Methuen High School before attending Middlesex Community College, then earning a financial scholarship to Wellesley College.
“Like so many who grew up in this great city, Diana learned early on how to be a fighter,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, in remarks from the podium.
After remembering participating in a high school lip-syncing contest in the same auditorium where she was being sworn in, DiZoglio thanked her mother for raising her, and then outlined her priorities as auditor.
“If we really want to see the bold and meaningful change communities need and deserve, we must also talk about access, and what access means,” DiZoglio said.
This includes access to housing, employment opportunities, education, mental health services and other resources that provide citizens with “a standard of dignity.”
“Too many families are going without access to help, guidance, resources, hope,” DiZoglio said.
She said that while most people think of audits as involving finance, there are also audits that ensure government accountability and equity.
“They can help remove barriers to resources and services,” DiZoglio said.
