BOSTON — State public health officials say they will continue using lead testing systems that have been linked to two recalls and a federal indictment against former executives who allegedly concealed flaws in the testing kits for years.
Earlier this month, three former executive of Billerica-based Magellan Biosciences, Inc. were arrested on federal wire fraud, conspiracy and other charges for allegedly deceiving regulators over a lead-testing system that produced inaccurate results for tens of thousands of children and their families.
Federal prosecutors allege that the trio, including former Magellan CEO Amy Winslow, misled customers and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a "serious malfunction" that affected Magellan's LeadCare devices when they were used to test venous blood samples.
The allegations include claims that the company's top executives concealed the testing flaws for years before the FDA issued an alert in 2017 warning health care providers not to use the devices to analyze blood samples.
But in 2021, the company also issued a "voluntary" recall for several of its LeadCare products, citing "significant concerns" about low test results. As part of the "Class 1" recall, the company stopped distribution of the kits and notified users to "quarantine" any tests subject to the action.
"Obtaining falsely low results may lead to patient harm including delayed puberty, reduced postnatal growth, decreased IQ, and inattention and behavior problems in children," the FDA said in a report.
Magellan's lead testing systems have been used by the Massachusetts Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program for years to monitor lead levels in children and adults.
Despite the recalls — and federal charges against the company's former executives — the agency said it plans to continue using Magellan's testing systems.
In a statement, the state Department of Public Health said it is "not aware of any additional concerns regarding the device or associated test kits and has not received further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the FDA indicating the devices should not be used."
Following the 2017 and 2021 recalls of Magellan's lead testing kits, the DPH reached out to providers to recommend that they retest children previously tested with the recalled kits.
While the state has made substantial gains in mitigating the harmful effects of lead exposure through public health interventions over the past 45 years, the agency said lead exposure remains a health risk for children and screening is "essential" to understanding the scope of the problem.
"Lead paint is the primary source of childhood lead exposure and Massachusetts has the fourth oldest housing stock in the country, which makes lead exposure a significant health risk for Massachusetts children," the agency said.
In a statement, Magellen's parent company Meridian Bioscience said the LeadCare line products are "FDA cleared and will remain available for clinical use."
The statement said the issues with the lead testing products identified in the 2021 recall have been "remediated" and the products returned to market in February 2022.
"While the recall is still ongoing, Magellan has requested termination of that recall," the company said.
Regarding the federal indictments, Meridian — which is not a defendant in the case — said it intends to "continue to cooperate" with the Department of Justice's investigation.
"Due to the pending litigation and ongoing discussions with the DOJ, we will not comment further at this time," the company said.
Magellan’s medical devices – LeadCare Ultra, LeadCare II and LeadCare Plus – detect lead levels and lead poisoning in the blood of children and adults using blood draws through the arm or finger-stick samples.
LeadCare is one of the most widely used lead testing systems, accounting for more than half of all blood lead tests conducted in the United States from 2013 through 2017, according to federal authorities.
In Massachusetts, LeadCare accounted for more than 54% of tests conducted prior to 2019, according to DPH. By May 2021, that dropped to 30%, DPH said.
About 58,000 Massachusetts children were affected by the 2021 recall of Magellan's test kits, according to the agency.
Lead contamination from the state’s aging pipes and plumbing systems contaminating drinking water is also a concern for public health officials.
In 2017, Massachusetts officials disclosed that water testing at more than 1,000 public schools found a majority had at least one sample showing lead levels above regulatory limits.
Public health officials say no amount of lead in water is safe. Even low concentrations can be harmful, particularly for young children and the fetuses of pregnant women.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
