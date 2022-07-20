BOSTON -- Massachusetts is delaying plans to borrow more money to help replenish a state fund that pays out unemployment benefits.
The borrowing, which is authorized by the state Legislature, is aimed at addressing a structural deficit in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has ballooned in the past two years following a crush of pandemic-fueled layoffs and business closures.
To help pay off the debt and improve the fund's solvency, the state plans to borrow more money by issuing up to $2.7 billion in bonds.
Sales of the municipal bonds were expected to get underway on Wednesday, but the state Treasury abruptly pulled the plug on the process citing disagreement between the House and Senate over funding in an economic development bill to offset the trust fund debt.
A statement posted on Treasurer Deb Goldberg's website said the bond sale has now been postponed until August.
"This legislation must be agreed to by both the House and the Senate by the end of the Legislature’s session on July 31, 2022, and subsequently signed into law by the Governor," the notice read. "Passage of this legislation may affect the size and structure of the bonds."
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns. Laid-off workers also received money from federal pandemic unemployment programs.
To date, the Baker administration has borrowed more than $2.27 billion from the federal government to continue paying jobless claims.
Dire warnings about the impact of the ballooning trust fund deficit spurred Beacon Hill to come up with plans to address the outstanding debt.
A pandemic-relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December diverts $500 million in federal funds and surplus revenue to reduce the fund’s deficit.
Last week, the house approved a $4.2-billion economic development bill that provides about $300 million more to help pay down the trust fund deficit. The Senate's version of the bill, which is expected to be taken up Thursday, would only provide another $100 million.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, has filed a proposed amendment to the economic development bill to increase the funding to $300 million, but it's not clear whether the chamber's Democratic majority will adopt his proposal.
At the end of June, the balance of the trust fund was estimated at $2.9 billion, according to latest data from the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The funds come from employer contributions and federal loans obtained by the state government.
But the positive balance masks the trust fund’s structural deficit, with the state already owing about $1.7 billion to the federal government to repay loans meant to fund the jobless benefits system during the pandemic.
Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said the borrowing will allow the state to repay outstanding federal loans "while continuing to provide near-term relief to Massachusetts employers as they recover from the pandemic."
Goldberg, noting that the bond financing will be the largest municipal bond issuance of its kind in the nation, said the move will "support our employer community, while restoring certainty to the Commonwealth’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund."
Business leaders say the relief proposed in the economic development bill falls short of what is needed to reduce the jobless fund's estimated $6 billion long-term deficit, without sticking employers with higher contributions.
"The bill for this debt is falling squarely on the shoulders of business owners," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "They are being held responsible for paying back the money that was borrowed by the state because of layoffs and shutdowns that were not the fault of business owners."
Baker filed a proposal to divert $1 billion from surplus revenues and pandemic relief funds to help pay down the trust fund deficit. But lawmakers haven’t taken action on the bill.
Red ink in the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates private employers pay into the unemployment trust fund. Legislation signed by Baker in 2021 was meant to ease the impact on businesses, but many have still been hit with higher contribution rates.
Managers of the state trust fund currently plan to spread the cost of replenishing the fund over the next 20 years.
This year, employers are projected to pay more than $1.5 billion in contributions to the trust fund. Over the next four years, businesses will pay more than $5.1 billion into the fund, according to estimates from state labor officials.
Business leaders say the latest round of borrowing will only add to the costs borne by employers who pay into the unemployment fund.
"Not only do employers have to pay the principal, they will also have to pay the interest over the course of the next decade," said Jon Hurst, president of the Massachuetts Association of Retailers. "That's a pretty big nut."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
