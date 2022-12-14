BOSTON -- State education officials are moving ahead with proposed regulation changes aimed at expanding access to child care services for low-income families.
On Tuesday, the state Board of Early Education and Care voted unanimously to give preliminary approval to a raft of regulation changes that seek to expand access to state-subsidized child care programs by expanding eligibility, loosening requirements to qualify for subsidies, and simplifying the application process.
The plan, which must still pass a final vote by the board next spring, would expand eligibility to include families dealing with homelessness, domestic violence or substance abuse treatment, issues and parents on maternity leave.
The changes also would allow families that have tapped out their state welfare benefits to continue receiving child care subsidies during a transition period.
Other proposed changes would be updating employment requirements to provide more flexibility for hourly wage earners and those working from home, waiving fees for homeless families, and expanding the hours a family is eligible for care.
Education Secretary Jim Peyser said the proposed regulations will "increase the overall efficiency of the child care financial assistance system, and modernize the way we work with families."
"These changes will simplify the process and make it easier for parents to access care for their children," he said.
An estimated 50,000 children and their families received child care services through the Department of Early Education and Care’s subsidized programs, according to the state Department of Early Education and Care. More than 4,000 programs -- roughly half of the state's providers -- accept children receiving subsidies.
Amy Kershaw, the agency's acting director, said research has shown that high-quality early education benefits young children and their families, which makes the latest investments crucial.
"Child care is not only an essential support for our working families, but helps prepare their children for school and life success," Kershaw said in a statement.
Overall, the lack of child care options in Massachusetts is costing working families, some of whom are spending 20% to 40% of their annual income on programs.
The average cost of child care is more than $20,000 a year in Massachusetts, the most expensive state in the nation, only behind Washington, D.C., and well above the national average of $15,888, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
Working families as a whole are losing an estimated $1.7 million a year in wages from not being able to show up for work because they can’t find or afford child care services, the report noted.
Meanwhile, employers are losing an estimated $812 million a year in productivity and worker turnover because of the shortage of options, according to the report, while the state government is missing out on $188 million a year in tax revenue.
Many child care centers are financially strained after reopening after being shut down in 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19, and advocates say low compensation and the rising costs of caring for children are putting some providers out of business.
Meanwhile, providers are struggling to retain workers in an industry where the pay is traditionally low and the risk of getting sick is now elevated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates say.
Compounding the lack of options are changes in the workforce and other factors that have seen fewer people looking to work in the child care industry.
A nearly $50 billion state budget, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in July, devotes $70 million to increase salaries for early education and care providers who accept state subsidies. The plan also updates a state law to allow child care facilities to be paid based on student enrollment, not daily attendance.
The education board is expected to vote on the finalized regulations in March, following a public comment period.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.