BOSTON — Lead-tainted water is still pervasive in Massachusetts' public schools, and while the state has devoted money and resources to tackle the problem, more needs to be done to remove the toxic contamination.
That's according to a new report rolled out Thursday by a coalition of consumer advocates, environmental activists and lawmakers, who gave the state a "C-" grade for its efforts. That's up from the "D" grade the state received in a 2019 report, but advocates say it's not enough.
"There's no safe level of lead for kids," said John Rumpler, an attorney and clean water policy director with Environment America, which co-authored the latest "Get The Lead Out" report. "Our analysis found that most states are failing to make the grade when it comes to policies that protect our kids from lead in school drinking water."
Rumpler said Massachusetts has made major strides in the past several years to test for and reduce lead contamination in schools through a voluntary program, efforts which bumped up the state's grade.
At least 27 of the states surveyed for the report received failing grades, including Rhode Island, Connecticut and Alabama, according to the report co-authored by the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group.
New Hampshire received a "B-" for its efforts. More than half of the Granite State's schools reporting data to the state in 2021 detected lead in their water at one or more taps, according to an analysis by Conservation Law Foundation.
The District of Columbia received a B+, the highest mark in the nation. No state received a "A" grade.
The report notes that a number of states "have gone from utter failure to taking at least some incremental steps toward safer drinking water for children at school."
"Yet in nearly every case, even these new policies only require remediation of taps where testing confirms lead concentrations in water above a certain threshold," the report's authors wrote. "These 'test and fix' policies leave lead risks in place at many faucets or fountains where our kids drink water every day."
In Massachusetts, advocates used the report to press lawmakers to approve legislation to create new rules strengthening lead prevention efforts.
One proposal, filed by Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, and backed by nearly more than two dozen lawmakers, would require public schools to remove lead pipes, install lead-certified water filters or water-filling stations, and conduct regular and transparent testing of their water.
It would also lower the regulatory limit for lead in water at those facilities to one part per billion, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The threshold is now 15 parts per billion.
"We've gone from D to a C-, which is unacceptable," Lovely said. "We need to do more to remove more lead from our schools' drinking water to protect our young ones. We need to pass this bill."
Advocates said Thursday the added money and legislation, if passed, would bump the state to an "A" grade.
Worries about lead contamination were highlighted by the crisis in Flint, Michigan, where as many as 8,000 children under age 6 were exposed to unsafe levels of lead from 2014 to 2015 after a budget-cutting decision to switch drinking-water sources.
In 2016, then-Gov. Charlie Baker launched a lead-testing program at public schools, funded with an initial $2.75 million, in the wake of concerns generated by the Flint water crisis.
The first round of testing in 2017, conducted at more than 1,000 public schools, found a majority had at least one sample showing lead levels above the regulatory limit, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Schools have taken steps to address cases of high lead levels and notified parents of the results, according to the agency.
But more than 80% of the 62,557 taps tested from 1,738 Massachusetts schools and child care centers since 2016 tested positive for lead, according to the data.
Public health officials say no amount of lead in water is safe. Even low concentrations can be harmful, particularly for young children and the fetuses of pregnant women.
"We know that lead is harmful to children's learning, their IQ, their behaviors, and their growth and development," said Dr. Alan Wolfe, associate chief medical education officer at Boston Children's Medical Center during Thursday's event. "And the effects of lead can last into adulthood."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
