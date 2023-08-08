BOSTON — Massachusetts is getting a tranche of federal grant money to help implement the state's updated stretch building codes, which are aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded the state $3.9 million in clean energy grant money that will be offered to cities and towns that want to adopt the new building codes, improve energy in affordable housing projects and other related purposes.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said the federal funding will help the state expand building decarbonization and "save households and businesses from reliance on expensive, imported, volatile fossil fuels."
"Efficiency and electrification of new construction is one of the most cost-effective strategies to achieve emissions reductions in the building sector and will help Massachusetts meet its climate goals," Tepper said in a statement.
The federal funding comes from competitive grants offered through the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The Healey administration is competing for up to $250 million in clean energy grants.
"Our administration sees an unprecedented opportunity to compete for federal dollars to support our communities and advance our clean energy transition," Gov. Maura Healey wrote in a statement. "This grant will give a critical boost to our efforts to make our buildings more energy efficient and lower costs for residents and businesses."
The state's updated stretch codes, which are required under a 2021 climate change law, set stringent requirements for electrifying heating and lighting systems in new construction and gives cities and towns the option to adopt more aggressive green building codes.
The new rules are aimed at reducing excess greenhouse gasses from new commercial and residential buildings, which account for about 27% of the state’s overall emissions.
Under the specialized code, a mixed-fuel pathway would allow homes to use fossil fuels for heating, cooking or drying, but they would be required to install solar power systems to mitigate emissions.
New homes that are larger than 4,000 square feet in communities that adopt the standards will be required to choose either the zero-energy or all-electric pathway.
To be sure, the updated stretch codes have fueled controversy with groups on either side of the issue calling for changes to the final regulations.
Developers are raising concerns that the new building codes will drive up costs for construction of new homes, compounding a chronic shortage of housing.
A recent construction industry report argues the price tag for making houses greener could put the cost of home ownership even further out of reach for many buyers.
The report by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts found that the state’s new net-zero building codes are likely to increase the cost of home construction by 1.8 percent to 3.8 percent, adding another $10,000 to $23,000 to the median cost of a single-family home.
Without state incentives or financial support that could make home ownership prohibitively expensive for anywhere between 15,000 and 33,000 households in the state, the report’s authors note.
It remains to be seen how many communities will adopt the state's more stringent specialized building codes, which are voluntary. While about 300 communities have adopted the stretch codes, only 18 cities and towns have voted to adopt the green building codes, according to the state energy department.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.