BOSTON -- The state is getting a share of $900 million in new federal funding to expand electric vehicle charging stations after the U.S. Department of Transportation approved its plans for getting more electric vehicles on the roads.
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has approved Massachusetts' plan to boost the amount of electric vehicles by 2030 by installing fast-charging stations along 851 miles of major highways over the next five years.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the plans an "important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station."
Money for the program comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure and jobs law, which includes more than $15 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure.
A fact sheet provided by the DOT shows Massachusetts is slated to get more than $63 million for electric vehicle infrastructure projects under the new law, averaging more than $13.5 million a year over the next four years.
The state received more than $9.3 million in the current fiscal year through the program, according to the federal agency.
"The federal government's approval of our plan is an important milestone in efforts to support the Commonwealth’s transition towards low-carbon transportation," Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said in a statement. "Implementation of the plan will help EV buyers know they will able to charge their vehicles on major highways in Massachusetts when they take long-distance trips."
A 2021 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker required publicly regulated utilities to submit plans to expand electric vehicle infrastructure. The requirement seeks to help the state cut tailpipe pollution and meet a mandated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Roughly 42% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from trucks and personal vehicles, and the Baker administration has targeted vehicle emissions to reach those climate-change goals.
About 18,000 electric vehicles drive on Massachusetts roads, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The state hopes that number swells to 300,000 by 2024.
The state plans to adopt California's zero-emissions policy that will require all new passenger vehicles sold in the state starting in 2035 be zero-emission vehicles.
National Grid, Eversource and Unitil, the state’s largest electric utilities, have pitched plans to comply with the new requirements by supplying electric vehicles with more options for charging up.
In February, the Baker administration rolled out a new grant program that will provide more than $13 million in funding to local governments and private businesses to install charging stations in parking lots.
The grants cover up to 100% of the costs to acquire new properties and install electric vehicle charging stations at government-owned properties and 80% at other locations, or up to $50,000 per charging port, according to the Baker administration.
Funding for the new program comes from the state’s share of a $2.9 billion settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. The settlement requires Massachusetts to devote 15% of it’s $75 million share of the money toward EV charging infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a $11.4 billion multi-year infrastructure bond bill signed by Baker last month includes money for charging stations, providing assistance to companies to switch to EV fleets and electrifying school buses.
The state also offers tax rebates for the purchase of e-vehicles to encourage more people to make the switch.
President Joe Biden has also pledged to replace the federal government’s 650,000 vehicle motor fleet with EVs. Currently, federal agencies only have about 3,000 EVs in their motor pools.
Nationwide, cars, SUVs and light trucks account for about 60% of the nation's harmful vehicle emissions, according to the White House.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
