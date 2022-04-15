BOSTON — Tens of thousands of Massachusetts’ jobless claimants who owe for pandemic-related unemployment benefits could be getting relief thanks to a waiver from the federal government and other steps to reduce the “overpayments.”
On Thursday, the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said the U.S. Department of Labor has partially approved the state’s request for a blanket waiver for non-fraudulent overpayments made through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other federal unemployment programs.
But the waiver only covers overpayments on jobless benefits received from the week ending Jan. 2, 2021 through the week ending March 20, 2021, according to the agency.
In its request for the waiver, state labor officials argued that the biggest driver of overpayments among Massachusetts claimants were changes in federal guidance for the PUA program. Those changes resulted in overpayment determinations for more than $1 billion in already paid claims.
Federal labor officials agreed to grant blanket waivers for the nearly three-month period. But the DOL concluded the state provided sufficient notice for jobless claimants to meet the new requirements once they were issued, and won’t approve a blanket waiver for overpayments beyond March 20, 2021.
The state agency said it will be filing emergency regulations to expand the criteria for state-issued overpayment waivers for PUA and other federal jobless programs to address claims not resolved by the federal waiver.
The federal waiver combined with state relief will resolve up to $1.6 billion in overpayments, or about 71% of all outstanding overpayments. Of that, about $349 million will be wiped away by the federal waiver while another $509 million in overpayments will be cleared by state waivers.
Another $748 million in overpayments — some of which involved identity verification issues — will be dealt with through other waiver arrangements.
Massachusetts shelled out a record $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. The state borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims.
Meanwhile, an estimated $2.6 billion in overpayments were made to laid-off workers who who received benefits they were later determined to be ineligible for.
In some cases, those who applied for unemployment benefits believed they qualified, but did not. Others made good-faith mistakes by improperly filling out the required forms. In other cases, clerical errors were made by state DUA in the rush to approve a tidal wave of unemployment claims.
But the state agency contended in its request to DOL that the majority of those overpayments were related to the abrupt changes in federal guidance.
Labor officials said they plan to contact individual claimants who owe overpayments to inform them about their options for seeking a waiver.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
