BOSTON — After years of public pressure and scrutiny from lawmakers and advocates for sexual assault victims, the state is working through a backlog of untested rape kits that have been sitting in a state crime lab, in some cases for decades.
A recent report from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security suggests the State Police Crime Lab has made progress testing more than 6,500 so-called sexual assault evidence collection kits that were determined to require review under a 2021 law intended to reduce the backlog.
As of Dec. 31, there were about 2,220 kits deemed suitable for testing still waiting to be processed, with the crime lab sending batches of hundreds of rape kits out every month. Another 731 were waiting for a response from district attorneys about whether to proceed with the testing, the agency said.
Testing was determined not to be required for about 2,400 kits, in some cases because the information was insufficient to authorize testing or the survivor declined, the agency said.
The report also suggests the state is making progress uploading processed rape-kit test results to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Combined DNA Index System, a nationwide database of sexual offenders and other violent offenders.
The state crime lab had uploaded 98 DNA profiles to the system as of Dec. 31, the report noted, while 332 kits didn’t produce a DNA profile suitable for upload to the database. Another 204 kits were pending review, the report said.
“EOPSS will continue to provide quarterly updates on the progress of testing,” the report’s authors wrote. “The Massachusetts State Police crime lab will continue to collaborate with the prosecuting attorney’s offices and other stakeholders to achieve the commonwealth’s ultimate goal of reviewing all untested SAECKs.”
Beacon Hill leaders have been wrestling with the backlog of untested rape kits for years, with advocacy groups prodding the state to figure out the size of the backlog and lawmakers passing measures requiring faster testing of the evidence and more transparency about the process.
More than 6,500 untested rape kits were initially flagged by the state’s crime lab for review, some dated as far back as 1986.
In 2016, then-Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill requiring sexual assault evidence to be preserved for 15 years. Previously, rape kits were held for six months, unless the victim filed a police report.
A 2018 law required the state to develop a tracking system to provide sexual assault victims with continuous access to information on their kits, but the wording of the legislation contained a loophole that advocates say allowed thousands of kits to remain untested.
Two years ago, lawmakers moved to close that loophole by approving a measure giving the State Police Crime Lab 180 days to decide which kits can be tested without destroying the evidence, and send them to an outside lab for processing.
It also requires the lab to provide lawmakers with quarterly updates about how many rape kits have been processed or deemed untestable, and whether evidence from tests has been submitted to the FBI’s CODIS system.
The state has also created a new online tool that victims can use to track the status of their rape kit, and get connected with victim services, as well as state prosecutors and other people involved with their cases.
Evidence from the backlog of rape kits has been used to charge several individuals in cold cases that went unsolved for years, authorities say.
That includes Eduardo Mendez, who was arrested in November for allegedly raping a woman in Attleboro in 1994, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Mendez was identified after evidence from a rape kit was retested and uploaded to the FBI’s CODIS system.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
