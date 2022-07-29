BOSTON -- Massachusetts taxpayers could be getting an unexpected rebate from the state this year amid a record level of tax collections.
A 1986 voter-approved law requires the state to return money to taxpayers when state tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries.
On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said based on the state's robust tax collections -- which have increased by about 20% over the past year -- he expects the law to be triggered for the first time in decades, with estimates upwards of $2.5 billion in potential rebates to taxpayers.
"Based on the performance of our economy and our tax collections for the last fiscal year, we do believe there'll be a significant return to the taxpayers, according to existing state law, sometime later this year," Baker said.
The exact amount won't be known until State Auditor Suzanne Bump's office finalizes its tax revenue report, which is expected by mid September.
The tax cap has only been triggered once, in fiscal year 1987, when the state’s actual revenues exceeded "allowable" revenues by nearly $30 million, according to an auditor’s report.
The report noted that taxpayers had to request the tax rebates and only $16.8 million in tax credits were issued, leaving about $12.4 million unclaimed.
The state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said current projections suggest that the tax cap would result in taxpayers getting back about 7% of the income taxes they paid in 2021. That means an individual with $75,000 of taxable income last year would get a return of about $250, officials said.
To be sure, Beacon Hill lawmakers are already weighing a proposal to make $500 million in permanent tax cuts by increasing the rental deduction cap, expanding the dependent care and senior circuit breaker tax credits, overhauling the estate or "death" tax and other reforms.
Baker's announcement that the level of tax collections may trigger the rebate law appeared to take legislative leaders off guard.
House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, told reporters on Thursday that the potential rebates mean lawmakers will need to revisit the tax relief package that is being considered by a six-member legislative committee.
"Obviously, everything has to be still put back on the table for conversation," he said. "We have to reevaluate exactly what we can afford going forward."
The law, which was sponsored by the group Citizens for Limited Taxation and other groups, was approved by 54% of voters in the 1986 election.
Chip Ford, CLT's executive director, said he was "exhilarated" the tax cap will be kicking in for the second time since it was approved. He said it "resolves the situation of billions of dollars in tax overpayments, the multi-billions in historic revenue surpluses, and who that windfall rightfully belongs to."
"I'm sure Barbara Anderson is up there looking down on us with a grin pumping her fist in the heavens," he said, referring to the group's founder, who passed away in 2016.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.