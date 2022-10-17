BOSTON -- A new state program will pay off college loans for mental health and substance abuse counselors to help ease a chronic shortage of health care professionals.
A $4 billion pandemic relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2021 included $110 million for a college loan repayment program for mental health professionals who work in community health centers.
Those eligible for the loan repayment program include psychiatrists, psychologists, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, and others who work in behavioral health care settings. The move is aimed at recruiting and retaining new workers in a sector of the state’s health care system that is traditionally among the lowest paid.
The state Department of Health and Human Services is currently negotiating a contract with a private company to run the new program, which will also be available for substance abuse counselors, recovery coaches and others who work in psychiatric units at acute care hospitals or at an in-patient psychiatric hospital.
In a letter to legislative leaders, Health and Human Services Secretary MaryLou Sudders said the agency expects eligible workers will be able to apply for loan repayment funds from the state by the "end of the year."
Under the plan, psychiatrists will be eligible for up to $300,000 in loan repayments if they are employed full time, and $150,000 if they work part time. Psychologists can get up to $150,000 in loans repaid if they are full-time workers, $75,000 if they work part time.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and social workers with master's degrees who are employed in mental health settings can get between $25,000 to $50,000 in loan repayment. Workers in those professions with bachelor's degrees can get between $15,000 and $30,000.
Those who qualify must commit to working for at least four years in the state under a "service commitment" to receive the financial relief. That employment can be with up to two different employers, according to the state agency.
The law authorizing the loan repayments didn't include professionals who work in substance abuse settings, but Sudders pushed to get $15 million diverted from a state fund that collects money from opioid settlements to cover workers who provide acute care, stabilization services and residential treatment for substance use disorders.
The trust fund, which was created by the state Legislature in 2020, collects revenues from settlements between the state and drug manufacturers and distributors because of their role in fueling a nationwide opioid crisis.
At the end of September, the fund’s total was more than $35 million — including $12 million collected over the past fiscal year, according to a Sept. 30 report from the council.
Backers of the plan say it will help attract and retain more substance abuse workers, which will expand treatment and prevention options for those looking to get clean.
Sudders said the state will be working with the winning bidder to administer the program in way that -- "to the maximum extent authorized by law" -- loan repayments to servicing companies are not treated as taxable income.
The rollout of the program comes as the Biden administration launches the application process for its student loan forgiveness program, which will allow eligible borrowers to apply for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.
Biden's plan calls for canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those earning less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
