North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.