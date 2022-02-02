BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is taking steps to expand access to behavioral health services as the state wrestles with a pandemic-fueled mental health crisis.
The Baker administration is diverting $115 million to create a behavioral health hotline that would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, set up community behavioral health centers that provide same-day evaluation and referral to treatment, and expand behavioral health coverage for MassHealth recipients.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said the goal of the Baker administration’s “Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform” initiative is “to open up the front door and to ease the availability of urgent and outpatient behavioral health services.”
“As we expand access and incentivize health care providers to provide evidence-based treatment, hopefully, we come closer to the goals of achieving parity, providing effective treatment, ensuring equity and improving health outcomes,” Sudders said.
To pay for the plan, Baker has proposed a new “behavioral health surcharge” that would be footed by health insurers and could drum up nearly $34 million a year.
Dr. Danna Mauch, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, said navigating the complex system of services is “one of the thorniest problems facing individuals and families looking for help.”
Baker’s plan will provide timely and convenient access to care for patients in need of psychiatric help and help minimize the use of emergency services, she said.
“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, there will be live operators answering the phone and helping people with inquiries about accessing mental healthcare or people in distress seeking immediate help,” Mauch said. “This will help them to better navigate through the state’s complex system of care.”
The move is the latest aimed at addressing the mental health “crisis” that medical experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and curb “boarding” of psychiatric patients.
Meanwhile, a proposal approved by the Senate in November is aimed at easing barriers to treatment by setting a floor for the rates insurers must pay for mental health services and requiring them to cover same-day psychiatric services and emergency stabilization services.
The measure also seeks to address a labor shortage in the mental health system that has contributed to a shortage of beds at psychiatric facilities. It would shorten the amount of time it takes for newly hired mental health professionals to be approved by insurance networks to treat patients, among other changes.
The House of Representatives is working on a similar proposal to expand access to mental health services and treatment.
Recent studies support claims that mental health issues are growing — even as the pandemic subsides — especially among young people.
Lockdowns, business and school closings, and restrictions on social gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus, coupled with a lack of access to in-person services, exacerbated a mental health treatment gap, medical experts say. Low-income communities and minorities have been disproportionately affected.
A coalition of groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued a warning that the youth mental health crisis is a “national emergency.”
Meanwhile, a shortage of staffing and beds in mental health units means adults and children are being warehoused in emergency rooms as they wait for services.
As of last Tuesday, more than 670 individuals were being boarded in a least 50 hospitals while awaiting beds in psychiatric facilities, according weekly data compiled by the Massachuetts Health & Hospital Association.
