BOSTON — A state panel that controls money from opioid settlements plans to spend $15 million to pay off student loans for substance abuse counselors and others who work with addicts.
The plan, which was recently approved by the 21-member Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council, calls for tapping into the fund to expand a new student loan repayment program to include workers who provide acute care, stabilization services and residential treatment for substance use disorders.
The move is aimed at recruiting and retaining new workers in a sector of the state’s health care system that is traditionally among the lowest paid.
A $4 billion pandemic relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2021 included $110 million for a loan repayment assistance program for mental health professionals who work in community health centers. But the tuition reimbursement plan didn’t include workers in substance abuse programs.
The trust fund, which was created by the state Legislature in 2020, collects revenues from settlements between the state and drug manufacturers and distributors over their role in fueling a nationwide opioid crisis.
At the end of September, the fund’s total was more than $35 million — including $12 million collected over the past fiscal year, according to a Sept. 30 report from the council.
The council, which is chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders, includes substance-abuse experts, physicians, law enforcement officers, social workers, counselors, state lawmakers, and others appointed by the governor, attorney general and legislative leaders. It is required to submit annual reports to the Legislature on expenditures from the fund.
To date, the council has spent more than $9.2 million — or about 26% of the money deposited into the fund — on initiatives overseen by the Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Abuse Services, according to the council’s report.
That included $3.4 million in “harm reduction services” such as bulk purchases of the overdose reversing drug naloxone for distribution to local governments and community groups at subsidized prices, and fentanyl test strips that addicts use to test the potency of their drugs.
The council also approved $3.1 million in expenditures from the fund to expand medication based treatments, such as mobile methadone delivery programs.
At least $2 million was spent to expand the capacity of 14 homeless service providers to create 380 new housing units, according to the report, while $750,000 was spent to develop a “community outreach and engagement” plan.
But the largest expenditure to date could be the council’s recommendation to spend $15 million on tuition reimbursement for substance abuse workers.
Under the state law, the opioid fund money “shall be expended to mitigate the impacts of the opioid epidemic in the commonwealth, including, but not limited to, expanding access to opioid use disorder prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery options.”
Over the next 18 years, the state is expected to collect more than $526 million from opioid related settlements. About 60% of those funds, or about $344 million, will be deposited in the opioid fund, while the remainder will be distributed to cities and towns.
This includes money from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors that was finalized by a federal judge earlier this year to resolve claims by states and local governments that the companies helped fuel a wave of addiction.
Massachusetts is also slated to get an estimated $110 million from a $6 billion settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which filed the legal challenge.
And the scourge of opioid addiction continues to impact Massachusetts with the latest data showing a spike in heroin and fentanyl-related overdose deaths last year.
There were 2,290 confirmed or suspected opioid-related deaths in 2021 — 8.8% higher than in 2020, according to a report by the state Department of Public Health. Fentanyl was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted.
More than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state in the past five years, according to public health data.
Council members who supported the use of funds on tuition reimbursement say it will help attract and retain more substance-abuse workers, which will expand treatment and prevention options for those looking to get clean.
“These people are heroes, who are working on the front lines of our fight against opioid addiction, and dedicating themselves to this lifesaving work,” said council member John Rosenthal, who was appointed to the panel by Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. “We need to do whatever we can to support them.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
