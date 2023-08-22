BOSTON — Nearly 3,000 primary care and behavioral health providers will be getting more than $140 million in college loan debt paid off by the state under a program to help ease health care workforce shortages.
The taxpayer-funded program, which got underway last year, pays off up to $300,000 in college loans for eligible health care professionals in a variety of disciplines, including dental, medical, mental health and substance abuse.
On Monday, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the MA Repay program, announced the first round of disbursements, totaling $140.9 million.
Another $120.2 million will be made available in coming months for mental health workers in skilled nursing, and home- and community-based settings, according to the agency.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, who announced the awards during an event in Brockton, said the loan repayment will “break down barriers in our healthcare workforce and open opportunities for growth in the profession.”
“The last few years have been particularly tough on our healthcare workers,” Driscoll said in a statement. “We’re thankful to the Legislature for the opportunity to give back to those who give so much to us.”
At least 4,500 applications for loan repayment were submitted through an online portal operated by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers by a Jan. 30 deadline, according to the state agency.
Nearly half of those who received awards from the initial round of loan repayment identify as “people of color” and a majority work full-time in historically underserved community-based settings, according to the agency. About 70% are women, while 47% are 35 or under, it said.
Those eligible for the loan repayment program include psychiatrists, psychologists, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, and others who work in behavioral health care settings.
The program was approved as part of a $4 billion pandemic relief bill signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2021. It’s aimed at recruiting and retaining new workers in a sector of the state’s health care system that is traditionally among the lowest paid.
Last year, the state also diverted another $15 million from a fund that collects money from opioid settlements to cover workers who provide care and treatment for substance use disorders. The Legislature added additional funding for the program during the recent budget process.
Under the program, psychiatrists are eligible for up to $300,000 if they are employed full time, and $150,000 if they work part time. Psychologists can get up to $150,000 in loans repaid if they are full-time workers, $75,000 if they work part time.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and social workers with master’s degrees who are employed in mental health settings can get between $25,000 to $50,000. Workers in those professions with bachelor’s degrees can get between $15,000 and $30,000.
Those who qualify must commit to working for at least four years in the state under a “service commitment” to receive the financial relief. That employment can be with up to two different employers, according to the state agency.
The state’s loan repayment program comes as federal efforts to ease the impact of crushing college debt face pushback, including President Joe Biden’s federal loan forgiveness program, which was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The U.S. Department of Education recently began forgiving $39 billion in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans and who had made monthly payments for at least 20 years.
But that program is being challenged by conservative groups who argue that it is an “unconstitutional end-run around the high court’s ruling.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
