BOSTON — State investigators uncovered more than $2.7 million in welfare fraud ahead of the holiday season, according to State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office.
The office's Bureau of Special Investigations said it looked into more than 1,135 cases during the second quarter of the fiscal year, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, and identified at least 255 instances of public assistance fraud, nearly 60% of it in the state's primary cash assistance program.
The bureau, which has the power to investigate welfare fraud, said benefits paid from the state’s primary cash assistance program, known as Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, accounted for more than $1.5 million of the fraudulent activity in the previous quarter.
Another $770,697 was uncovered in the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, the agency said.
"The work of fraud examiners ensures taxpayer dollars are not being abused, so that services are made accessible to those who truly need them," DiZoglio said in a statement. "These programs are essential in protecting families and our economy’s workforce."
Of the $2.7 million in welfare fraud, federal and state courts have so far recovered nearly $474,000 in restitution, the auditor's office said.
In the previous fiscal year, the auditor's office uncovered more than $13.5 million worth of welfare fraud from about 600 cases that were probed by investigators. That was a 120% increase in dollar value from the previous year, when investigators uncovered about $6.1 million in fraud.
More than $4.8 million worth of fraud in the previous fiscal year was related to MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program. Another $5 million involved people who misrepresented their income to falsely claim eligibility for programs such as food stamps and cash assistance.
Of the 668 cases where investigators found fraud, the average value of the fraudulent activity was more than $20,000, according to the office.
The state has tightened its welfare fraud rules in recent years following previous audits showing widespread abuse, including the names of dead people being used to claim benefits. The penalty for welfare fraud is up to 10 years in prison, in addition to repayment of the money.
Demand for food stamps and other public assistance has risen amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of November, more than 99,000 people in Massachusetts were receiving basic welfare benefits from the state's main cash assistance program, according to the latest state data.
Meanwhile, an additional 1 million people were getting food stamps as of October, according to the data. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic average of about 450,000 recipients.
The increased demand for public assistance comes with a significant cost of the state. In the fiscal year that got underway on July 1, the state plans to spend more than $295 million on cash assistance programs for welfare recipients.
Under current law, a recipient is limited to receiving welfare for two years in any five-year period. A family of three in the program collects roughly $593 per month.
Advocates for the benefits programs point out that welfare fraud only accounts for a fraction of the cash assistance the state provides every year.
They argue that the money the state uses to root out alleged fraud would be better spent expanding the programs for the neediest of families.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
