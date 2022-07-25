BOSTON — The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in June as employers added 3,400 more jobs, according to newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down by two-tenths of a percentage point from May's 3.9% rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The number of unemployed workers stood at 139,384 in June, the state agency reported. Meanwhile, more than 3.66 million were employed.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, remained steady at 66.0% in June, according to the agency.
The state’s professional, scientific, education, health services, leisure and hospitality sectors were responsible for a majority of the new hires in June, the report noted.
Massachusetts has gained more than 613,200 jobs since April 2020, when many non-essential businesses were shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than the national rate in June, which dropped to 3.6% over the previous month, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
It was also much higher than neighboring states, including New Hampshire where the unemployment rate dropped to 2% in June after adding 2990 jobs, according to a recent state report.
The latest unemployment claims data for Massachusetts shows a tightening labor market in July, with an uptick in requests for jobless benefits reported during the previous two weeks.
There were 23,066 new applications for state benefits filed for the week ending July 16 — an increase of 14,136 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, 49,096 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the labor market — were filed in the week ending July 9. That’s a decrease of 464 from the preceding week.
But the labor market remains uneasy with employers increasingly concerned about rising inflation and fears of a recession.
Rising interest rates, turbulent global financial markets and the possibility of another economic recession brought Massachusetts employer confidence "close to pessimistic territory" in June, according to a recent report by the pro-business group Associated Industries of Massachusetts.
AIM’s Business Confidence Index, which draws upon surveys of about 140 businesses, slipped 3.9 points to 50.8 in June, which is about 12.6 points lower than a year ago.
"The economy appears to be growing, but employers face growing struggles with soaring fuel prices, supply chain disruptions and financial market volatility," the report's authors wrote.
Meanwhile, the latest survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that pessimism among employers is rising with the group's monthly "optimism index" showing a 3.6 point decline in June. Inflationary concerns topped employers concerns in June, according to the report.
Of business owners hiring or trying to hire, 94% reported few or no qualified applicants — a nearly half-century high, the group said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
