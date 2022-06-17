The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in May as employers added 5,500 more jobs, according to newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down by two-tenths of a percentage point from April's 4.1% rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The number of unemployed workers stood at 146,200 in May, the state agency said. Meanwhile, more than 3.62 million were employed.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, remained steady at 66.0% in March, according to the agency.
The state’s professional, scientific, education, health services, leisure and hospitality sectors were responsible for a majority of the new hires in May, the report noted. The financial activities sector was the only one to see job losses in the previous month.
Massachusetts has gained more than 614,900 jobs since April 2020, when many non-essential businesses were shut down to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The state’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than the national rate in May, which dropped to 3.6% over the previous month, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The latest unemployment claims data shows a tight labor market in June, with a slight uptick in requests for jobless benefits reported during the previous week.
There were 3,803 new applications for state benefits filed for the week ending June 11 — an increase of 66 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, 40,567 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the labor market — were filed in the week ending June 4. That’s a decrease of 709 from the preceding week.
But the labor market remains tight with many employers still struggling to find workers, according to a monthly report from a national business group.
The latest survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 51% of all employers could not hire enough staff in May, while more than 46% of employers said they have raised compensation to attract workers.
Meanwhile, 92% of business owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants — a nearly half-century high, the group said.
Meanwhile, rising interest rates, turbulent financial markets and the possibility of recession brought Massachusetts employer confidence to its lowest level in 18 months during May, according to a recent report by the pro-business group Associated Industries of Massachusetts.
AIM's Business Confidence Index, which draws upon surveys of about 140 businesses, slipped 3.4 points to 54.7 in May, which is about 7.2 points lower than a year ago.
"Massachusetts companies turned pessimistic about the national economy during May as inflation hit a 40-year high and major stock indices declined further," Sara L. Johnson, chair of AIM's Board of Economic Advisors, said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.