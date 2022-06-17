BOSTON -- Fresh off a victory at the Democratic Party's recent state convention, Tanisha Sullivan is calling for new blood in the Secretary of State's office as she campaigns to unseat one of Massachusetts' longest serving public officials.
Sullivan, 47, president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, is challenging incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who is seeking an unprecedented eighth term in office.
If elected, Sullivan would be the first black woman to win a statewide office, as well as the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, a four-year job that oversees the election system and investigates security fraud, among other responsibilities.
The Brockton native won a resounding victory at the recent Democratic party convention, where she was endorsed by more than 2,500 delegates -- or 62.4% of the vote. That's compared to Galvin's 1,553 votes, or 35% of the vote.
Sullivan, a corporate attorney, said she wants bring "fresh ideas" to the secretary's office with a focus on increasing voting participation in marginalized communities, improving transparency in the state's public records laws, and ensuring that securities regulations protect investors while encouraging economic growth.
While this is her first run for elected office, Sullivan argues that her work as an attorney and record of working with grassroots community organizations has prepared her for the job. She has also pushed for voting reforms as a campaigner for the unsuccessful 2020 ballot initiative to adopt ranked-choice voting.
"Here in Massachusetts, we are behind in terms of tackling some of the administrative barriers to increasing voter participation," she said in an interview. "And the impact of that slow pace of progress is hitting hardest in our communities of color, our working families, within our immigrant and disability communities."
Sullivan argues that Galvin's office has not been focused on expanding voter participation in those communities and said she plans to make it a priority if elected.
But she faces an uphill battle to unseat one of Beacon Hill's longest-serving politicians, who despite a lack of support at the convention has deflected previous challenges to his tenure.
Galvin, 71, of Brighton, first won the office in 1994 and until now has only drawn two Democratic challengers since -- in 2006, when he beat John Bonifaz with 82% of the vote, and more recently in the 2018 elections, when he easily fended off a challenge from Democrat Josh Zakim to win a seventh term.
In his speech at the party's convention, Galvin stressed his record of guiding the state's election system through the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing myriad electoral changes that have ushered in early and expanded mail voting, as well as automatic voter registration.
"We had vote-by-mail opportunities without any restrictions. We had extended early voting. We made sure people got the opportunity to vote with an application that was delivered to their home," he told delegates. "COVID gave us the opportunity, but I took the opportunity to prove it could work, and it did."
Galvin argues that his experience running elections, investigating fraud and overseeing other vital functions of the office is what is needed in a time of uncertainty.
Despite his poor showing at the convention, Galvin has the backing of powerful labor unions including the AFL-CIO and Professional Firefighters Association of Massachusetts, both of which recently endorsed his reelection bid.
He is also backed by a number of elected officials in the north of Boston region -- including Reps. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and Frank Moran-D, Lawrence -- who voted for him at the party's convention.
But Sullivan also has the backing of elected officials from the region, including U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, who argues that it's time for a change in the office. He said Sullivan's "commitment to service and her leadership in the fight for racial, economic, and social justice" have prepared her for the job.
"The Secretary of the Commonwealth is one of the most important roles when it comes to promoting our democracy," Moulton said. "It’s a role where the status quo isn’t good enough for protecting and expanding access to the ballot box."
Sullivan challenged Galvin to a series of debates ahead of the primary, but her campaign said they haven't received a response yet.
"We need to have a debate," Sullivan said. "We need to ensure that the public has an opportunity to engage both of us and have a say in shaping our democracy."
Besides running federal and state elections, the secretary of state oversees the state archives, the Historical Commission, the lobbyist division, and the state’s public records. The office also oversees the securities divisions, which has the power to investigate fraud. The job pays $178,695 per year, with benefits.
The winner of the Sept. 6 state primary will face Rayla Campbell, a Republican from Whitman, who has no opposition from within her party.
