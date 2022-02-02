BOSTON — From worker displacement, wage stagnation and lack of affordable child care, to rising housing and health care costs, Massachusetts faces a plethora of challenges as it begins to recover from the pandemic.
That’s the subject of a recent report from the Baker administration and the topic of hearings by a bipartisan legislative committee looking into a post-pandemic world.
Some lawmakers say there needs to be a more “unified” approach to guide the state through the extraordinary set of social and economic challenges.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is the sponsor of a proposal to create a “recovery council” that would oversee the state’s recovery efforts.
“This is an attempt to unify the recovery efforts by bringing together folks from labor, the business sectors, the executive branch and the Legislature in a discussion about the many things we’re going to have to address as we emerge from the pandemic.”
The 21-member council would include lawmakers, members of the executive branch, representatives from the restaurant and hospitality industries, retailers and the manufacturing industry, as well as nonprofit groups representing consumers.
Topping the list of the panel’s priorities would be increasing jobs and helping businesses impacted by the pandemic to navigate a path to recovery, he said. It would also focus on addressing inequalities and economic disparities affecting minority populations suffering disproportionate impacts from the pandemic.
Tarr said another role for the new panel would be ensuring that the more than $5 billion in federal pandemic money the state has received is spent appropriately.
“We need to think about not only the relief we’ve gotten, but the relief that we need going forward,” he said. “There are going to be a significant needs.”
Legislative leaders say returning to the pre-2020 way of doing things isn’t good enough. They’ve held public hearings over the past several months on improving state’s economy and health care systems while ensuring that recovery reaches minority communities, the elderly and other vulnerable populations.
A recent report by the Senate Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic Resiliency looked at a range of steps the state could take to address issues ranging from gaps in digital infrastructure to public health and transportation and commuting needs.
Meanwhile, a report released by the Baker administration suggests the post-pandemic economy will likely pave the way for permanent remote work, higher demand for e-commerce and more automation, potentially displacing about 25% of workers over the next decade.
Massachusetts has been one of the top states for remote work throughout the pandemic — and the trend will likely continue, the report noted.
Women, people of color and working-class people likely will struggle more as automation and digital innovations disrupt the workforce, the report suggested.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.