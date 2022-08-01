BOSTON -- Inflation-wary Massachusetts taxpayers will have to wait for relief from Beacon Hill with legislative leaders delaying action on a tax break package.
Over the weekend, lawmakers failed to pass a $4-billion economic development plan that included $250 per individual tax rebates and a buffet of permanent tax cuts, such as increasing the rental deduction cap, expanding senior circuit breaker tax credits and overhauling the estate tax.
Legislative leaders say the plan is on hold as they gauge how a different round of tax rebates -- which could be triggered this fall by an obscure state law -- could impact the state's finances when coupled with the massive tax relief package.
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues acknowledged early Monday that it was "disappointing" the economic development bill and tax relief didn't pass before the July 31 end of session, but said lawmakers need to "take a deep dive" to determine if the state can afford the plan.
"It's a lot of money," Rodrigues told reporters. "We've been very, very careful over the last two years, three years, since the pandemic, of being fiscally responsible and the fiscally responsible thing to do is hit pause right now on all of this spending."
A 1986 voter-approved law requires the state to return money to taxpayers when state tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries.
Last Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said based on the state’s robust tax collections — which have increased by about 20% over the past year — he expects the law to be triggered for the first time in decades, with estimates upwards of $2.5 billion in potential rebates to taxpayers.
The tax cap has only been triggered once, in fiscal year 1987, when the state’s actual revenues exceeded "allowable" revenues by nearly $30 million.
The state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said current projections suggest that the tax cap would result in taxpayers getting back about 7% of the income taxes they paid in 2021.
That means an individual with $75,000 of taxable income last year would get a return of about $250, officials said.
The exact amount won't be known until State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office finalizes its tax revenue report, which is expected by mid September. Legislative leaders say they plan to revisit the tax relief package once those numbers are available.
The economic development bill called for spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help financially strained hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers and expand affordable housing. It also included $500 million for local water and sewer projects and other environmental infrastructure.
The tax-relief portion of the bill called for tapping into $500 million in federal pandemic funds and state surplus to expand existing tax credit programs for low-income workers, seniors and families and overhaul the estate or "death" tax.
A centerpiece of the legislation calls for spending another $500 million on one-time $250 rebates for an estimated two million Massachusetts taxpayers.
Chris Carlozzi, state director for the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, is among "frustrated" by lawmakers' failure to pass the economic development bill, which he said includes important relief for business owners and consumers.
"It is extraordinarily frustrating that an economic development bill, with long overdue estate tax reforms, was not treated as a priority for lawmakers after being left for the final days of session," he said. "With businesses and consumers facing historically high inflation, and lawmakers rejecting a suspension of the gas tax, where is the promised relief?"
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
