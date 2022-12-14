BOSTON -- Beacon Hill is about to lose one of its most prominent taxpayer watchdogs.
Citizens for Limited Taxation, a group founded by fiery Marblehead activist Barbara Anderson that pushed through citizen initiatives on proposition 2 1/2 and a 1986 tax rebate law, plans to dissolve amid fundraising issues, dwindling membership and a lack of new leaders to take over the organization.
Chip Ford, the group's executive director, said after nearly a half century the time has come to pack it up.
"I've kept it going as long as I could," said Ford, 73, who now lives in Kentucky. "But the time has definitely come to shut it down."
Ford said he is passing on the group's mantle to the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a tax-exempt watchdog group founded by Republican businessman Rick Green of Pepperell, which CLT has worked with on tax-related issues for several years.
To be sure, the small member-driven group has been a driving force behind some of the state's most prominent anti-tax measures. It claims to have saved the state's taxpayers billions of dollars over the years.
CLT's motto -- "Every tax is a pay cut ... A tax cut is a pay raise" -- was coined by the late-Anderson and has largely driven its policy initiatives over the years.
Its most well-known initiative was Proposition 2 1/2, which passed in 1980, limiting the amount by which cities and towns can raise property taxes each year.
But CLT was also involved in passage of 1986 voter-approved law that requires the state to return money to taxpayers when tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries.
The so-called 62F law was triggered this year when the Baker administration announced that the state’s actual revenues exceeded "allowable" revenues by more than 20% over the past year, requiring $2.94 billion in potential rebates to taxpayers. Those tax rebate checks started going out this month.
More recently, the group gathered signatures and helped lead a successful campaign in 2020 that rolled back an increase to the state's personal income tax rate, and the defeat of a 1994 proposal for a graduated income tax.
But the group has struggled to remain intact since Anderson died in 2016 at 73, after a battle with leukemia.
The CLT's mantle was briefly passed to Francis "Chip" Faulkner," who led it for several years before he died in 2019, also at the age of 73.
Ford took over the group from Faulkner but said it's been hard to keep it going.
He moved to Kentucky after taking over as executive director, but kept the group registered in Massachusetts and maintained a P.O. Box in Marblehead.
At one point, he was planning to shut the group down due to a lack of financial support, but was swayed by longtime CLT members to keep it going.
"I thought I was done, but they flooded me with phone calls and emails urging us not to abandon them," Ford said. "So I kept it going for another four years."
But more recently, he said, the group's support has waned again, along with its fundraising contributions.
And at 73, he says he just can't continue to work the long days.
Ford says the group is going out on a high note with nearly $3 billion in taxpayer refunds going out this month, thanks to the tax rebate law CLT put on the ballot.
"This seems as good a time as any," he said. "I've been working with MassFiscal for years and I'm comfortable with walking away letting them take over."
MassFiscal is registered as a nonprofit, operating under a classification that allows it to raise and spend money on "voter education," but prohibits it from advocating for specific candidates. Under federal law, the group doesn't have to disclose the sources of its funding.
For several years, the group has hammered away at Beacon Hill's mostly Democratic leaders for supporting increased spending and taxes, and approving pay raises for themselves in 2017.
The group led opposition to a proposed regional climate pact between Massachusetts and several other Northeast states, known as the Transportation Climate Initiative, which would have led to increased gas prices. Ultimately, the TCI program fell apart amid a lack of support from state leaders.
Both groups were planning to hold a press briefing on Thursday to discuss plans for continuing CLT's mission.
MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said CLT's legacy "continues to have a measurable, positive impact on the businesses and working families of Massachusetts every day."
"We look forward to preserving that legacy and continuing on their mission of taxpayer protection for decades to come," Craney said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
