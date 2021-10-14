LAWRENCE - The city's teachers' union filed a petition blaming Lawrence High School's recent "crisis" of violent behavior on a decade of poor state and local management along with a "tone deaf" response to student needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Instead of acknowledging the very real and deep traumas caused by the pandemic (including students experiencing deaths of family members and loved ones) and using the massive infusion of federal funds to help students process and overcome these traumas, the state ordered everyone back to school as if nothing happened, creating a false sense of normalcy. And it further refused to spend available funds on what matters most (addressing students' social-emotional needs) while driving students even harder academically to make up for so called 'learning loss,'" the petition reads.
The Lawrence Teachers Union filed the petition this week after a teacher was assaulted and numerous arrests made during a series of fights that broke out at Lawrence High School on North Parish Road. Pictures and videos of the incidents were posted to social media.
The male teacher assaulted is OK but has not returned to work, according to officials.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez on Wednesday held a press conference blaming the uptick in violence on mental health issues fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police heightened their presence both inside and outside of the school due to the fighting.
Superintendent Cynthia Paris, in a note sent home to parents this week, acknowledged the "altercations" and said "transitional challenges" were expected this school year.
Paris could not be reached for comment on the union's petition.
The union, which represents teachers, paraprofessionals and clerks in the school district, said "the crisis did not happen overnight."
The union pointed back to 2011, when the district was first put into receivership with the state. During that time, the state did not commit to resources to "enable real and sustainable improvements," listen to educators, families, students and community groups and pay Lawrence educators what they are worth.
"...the state demoralized and disrespected faculty and staff, saddling them with low pay and unsustainable working conditions, to the point that LPS now suffers from an unprecedented educator shortage crisis at exactly the time when having ample, experienced staff matters most," the petition reads.
The crisis at Lawrence High should surprise no one, the union said.
"...the perfect storm has now arrived, a creation ten years in the making that was catalyzed by a devastating pandemic and its high social-emotional and human costs."
"The moral bankruptcy of a coercive, top-down and unresponsive state receivership is on display for all to see," the union wrote.
Kimberly Barry, union president, said the school district needs to provide a safe learning environment.
"We need to feel safe and our students need to feel safe," she said, while also noting a staff shortage.
The union listed a series of demands in the petition, including developing an "agenda that meets students where they are."
"A devastating pandemic has occurred that caused untold suffering and exposed long-standing societal inequities. State officials must acknowledge this reality and abandon any preconceived 'reform' agenda concocted ten years ago," according to the petition.
The union said teachers also need adequate time for meals and daily preparation and a schedule that allows for staff mentorship and support for new hires.
Members also called for an open meeting for students, parents and educators to freely express themselves and their concerns.
"But it can't stop there. There needs to be sustained and meaningful dialogue between stakeholders and the state and local officials running LPS," according to the petition.
