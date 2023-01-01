Beacon Hill’s male-dominated power structure underwent a major shakeup in 2022, with a nearly all female slate of candidates winning statewide posts in November’s midterm election.
Democrat Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Gov.-elect elect Kim Driscoll, won the state’s top elected office in the election after defeating Republican Geoff Diehl and his running-mate, Leah Allen, in the pivotal election.
Besides the first woman to win the governor’s office, Healey is also the first openly gay person to hold the position.
Healey and Driscoll were among a largely new crop of female politicians elected in the midterms, clinching five of the six top statewide offices.
Andrea Campbell, a Democrat and former Boston city councilor who won the race to succeed Healey as attorney general, is the first Black woman to be elected to a statewide office in Massachusetts.
Democrat Diana Dizoglio, a Methuen state senator, won the state auditor’s race after defeating Republican Anthony Amore and three other independent candidates.
Meanwhile, Deborah Goldberg, a Democrat, won reelection as state treasurer.
In the state Legislature, Senate President Karen Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, won another two-year term after facing no opposition on the ballot.
Political observers said aside from the glass-ceiling breaking significance of the election, Beacon Hill governance will likely be much different under female leadership, with research suggesting that women in politics often prioritize women’s issues differently than their male counterparts.
Nationally, the 2022 election cycle saw a record number of women win races for governor, including in Arkansas and New York, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
Observers say the success of women in Massachusetts and other states in the election is also likely to inspire new generations of women to run for elected office.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.