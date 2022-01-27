The amount of money that Massachusetts appropriates for civil legal aid has more than doubled over the past six years, and advocates are asking lawmakers to ensure it keeps growing to make the services available to more people who need a lawyer but can't afford one.
This year's state budget included $35 million for the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation, and the fiscal 2023 spending plan Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled on Wednesday proposes the same amount of funding next year.
Speakers at a virtual version of the Equal Justice Coalition's annual lobby day for civil legal aid funding -- dubbed "Talk to the Hill" instead of the traditional "Walk to the Hill" event -- urged participants to ask their lawmakers to add another $6 million to that account when the House and Senate pass their budgets this spring, for a total of $41 million.
Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said that, during the pandemic, the legal aid organizations funded by MLAC "have seen significant increases in cases involving employment rights, unemployment benefits, housing, and family and juvenile matters," along with "a surge in the overall number of cases handled by these legal aid organizations."
She said Baker and lawmakers "substantially" increased legal aid funding over the last two years but legal services organizations "still must turn away over half of those who seek their help."
"Until we've conquered the coronavirus, we must continue to deal with its impacts on our society -- not just medically, but legally as well," Budd said. "Just as we strive to provide necessary medical assistance to all who are infected by COVID, so we should strive to provide necessary legal assistance to all who are affected by COVID."
The MLAC line item has grown over the past several years, rising to its current $35 million from $17 million in fiscal 2016. Boston Bar Association President Deborah Manus said there has been "more than a threefold growth in that line item since 2012."
In a statement Wednesday reacting to Baker's budget proposal, MLAC Executive Director Lynne Parker said that increasing civil legal aid funding to $41 million next year would mean "more people can have equal access to justice." She said the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on low-income Bay Staters.
"Even before the crisis, insufficient funding forced legal aid organizations to turn away the majority of eligible people who sought help," Parker said. "Recent funding increases have enabled civil legal aid organizations to reduce the percent of eligible people turned away to 57 percent, down from 64 percent five years ago."