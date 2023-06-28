BOSTON — The nearly century-old Sumner Tunnel is set for a major facelift, and state transportation officials are warning motorists to expect detours and massive delays as a key phase of the renovation project gets underway next week.
Beginning on Wednesday, the tunnel will be shut down for two months as the state Department of Transportation begins major construction work on the aging structure, a major artery into the city. The closure will last from July 5 through Aug. 31, and a similar two-month shutdown is planned for next summer.
The $160 million renovation project, which is years in the making, will involve a complete rebuilding of the mile-long tunnel's infrastructure and roadway, as well as technology upgrades to modernize the dilapidated gateway to Boston.
But the massive endeavor will also mean long-term detours, delays and other headaches for tens of thousands of commuters who use the tunnel each day. They're urging motorists to "ditch the drive" and take public transportation.
"This is by far the most impactful project we have undertaken in some time," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told reporters at a Wednesday briefing at Wonderland T station in Revere. "The impacts will be evident and immediate around the project area."
To ease traffic congestion, the MBTA is offering free Blue Line service for riders coming from north of Boston, discounted commuter rail rates along the North Shore, and expanded water ferry service from East Boston, the Seaport, Lynn, Winthrop, and Salem, T officials said.
From July 1 through August, commuter rail trips from any station on the Newburyport/Rockport Line will cost $2.40 — the same charge as a subway ride or Zone 1A commuter rail fare, according to the transit agency.
MassDOT officials say the tunnel fix project will rival the Big Dig in size and scope.
In 2013, the adjacent Callahan Tunnel underwent a nearly $25 million renovation that included prolonged closures and detours.
Four years ago, the Tobin Bridge, another major artery into the city, underwent a $42 million renovation that included repairing steel on the upper and lower decks and concrete on the lower deck, repainting and resurfacing.
Similar to other major renovation projects, MassDOT is using accelerated construction techniques that include a shortened bidding process with incentives for early completion and penalties for late completion. The agency says the "design-build" approach also reduces overall costs.
The renovations include removing and replacing the tunnel ceiling and arch support, reconstructing the tunnel deck and replacing the roadway surface, as well as repairing walls and installing fire-proof panels.
The project will also install new LED lighting, ventilation, closed-circuit cameras and fire alarm systems.
MassDOT officials say technology upgrades will strengthen mobile phones and radio signals in the tunnel -- welcome news to commuters accustomed to dropped calls and static.
Lisa Wieland, chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Port Authority, said there will be major delays for travelers heading to and from Logan Airport. She is urging commuters to use public transportation or plan at least two hours to get into and out of the airport by vehicle.
"We are asking people not to drive, so get out of your car and take public transportation," she said at Wednesday's briefing. "But we have a lot of great options for people coming to and from Logan."
For more information on detours and alternative routes: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mitigation-during-full-tunnel-closure
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
