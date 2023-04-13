BOSTON — Unpaid utility bills are piling up in the aftermath a costly winter for energy consumers, with hundreds of thousands of homeowners in Massachusetts racking up record levels of debt, according to a new report.
The report, released Wednesday by the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center, found more than 420,000 residential customers were 90 days or more behind on utility bills at the end of February, totaling more than $557 million.
That's a 41% increase from beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to the report's authors.
"There are still a whole lot of people who are way behind on their utility bills," said Charlie Harak, a senior attorney at the law center and co-author of the report. "But the folks who are 90 days or more behind are just in a terrible hole that they can't seem to get out of."
The largest hole is widening beneath low-income customers who get discounts on their bills, according to the report. The amount of debt owed by those households who were 90 days or more behind on their bills had grown to $224 million by February, averaging $1,444 per household.
Residential arrearages among so-called standard rate customers 90 days or more behind have risen by 45% since the beginning of the pandemic. Those households held an estimated $334 million in debt at the end of February, with the average unpaid bill totaling $1,250, according to the report.
He said the economic fallout of the pandemic has worsened the situation and many of the emergency protections for energy consumers — including a statewide moratorium on utility shutoffs — have since been lifted.
That puts hundreds of thousands Massachusetts households that are 90 days or more behind in their utility bills at risk of losing heat and electricity, according to the law center. Thousands of households have been shut off since the state’s moratorium expired last year, the group says.
"At some point utilities have an obligation of collecting the money that's owed to them," Harak said.
Utilities point out that winter rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
They've been reaching out to customers during the winter months to let them know about payment plans, managed billing options, state and federal assistance programs and energy-saving tips to help them reduce their monthly bills.
Overall, it was an expensive winter for energy consumers, with the combination of record-high inflation, constrained supplies, and the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global oil markets all driving up the cost for natural gas and home heating oil.
The state’s two largest utilities — National Grid and Eversource — received approval from state regulators for double-digit gas rate hikes ahead of the winter season.
In recent weeks, energy prices on the global markets declined and utilities have been forced to reduce their charges for residential and commercial users.
But Harak said that does little to help folks who are already at risk of termination for unpaid utility bills, especially given there is dwindling assistance available from the state and federal pandemic programs.
"Based on past trends, we fear that we will see a higher level of arrears this year than at any point during the pandemic," he said. "So there could a large number of terminations this spring and summer."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
