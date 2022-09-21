BOSTON -- An independent state agency that provides services for victims of crime is struggling amid a lapse in federal funding that has put many of its programs in jeopardy.
The Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, which supports more than 160 crime victim organizations across Massachusetts, has seen its share of federal grant money shrivel up from $69.2 million in fiscal year 2018 to $21 million in fiscal year 2021 -- a nearly 70% decline over the three-year period.
While the state has provided $20 million to offset the current fiscal year's losses, the agency said more money will be needed to prevent the loss of more than 200 jobs and reductions in services for families and victims of homicide, rape, domestic violence, elder abuse, and children who have been sexually trafficked or abused.
"We welcome the additional funding, but we need a long-term solution," said Liam Lowney, the group's executive director. "Otherwise, we'll be facing deep cuts."
The agency has asked for $60 million in "bridge" funding over the next three years to offset revenue losses. The Legislature is weighing a plan to provide $40 million, but that is tied up in a stalled $4 billion economic development bill that failed to win approval before the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions.
The root of the problem is the way in which the federal government has for decades provided funding to states to support crime victim programs.
In 1984, Congress created the Crime Victims Fund to collect money from fees and fines levied on a person or organization convicted of a federal crime.
The money is provided in multi-year grants to states for distribution by groups such as MOVA to providers like Massachusetts Children's Alliance, which helps victims of child sexual abuse and trafficking.
But several years ago the U.S. Justice Department started settling more litigation against corporations by using agreements or deferred prosecutions, under which the company pays a settlement to avoid being convicted of a federal crime.
In those cases, money from the settlements were swept into the U.S. Treasury's general fund, not the victims fund. As a result, money for funding dried up.
In 2021, President Joe Biden provided a fix for the problem by signing a law requiring that money from non-prosecution settlements be diverted into the Crime Victims Fund.
But advocates say it will take years for the fund to be fully replenished, which means there will be a shortage of money for state programs over the next several years.
Earlier this year, Gov. Charlie Baker proposed spending $60 million to fill gaps in the federal funding as part of a supplemental budget, but lawmakers rejected the plan.
Legislative leaders ultimately agreed to include $20 million in funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which Baker signed in late July.
Advocates point out that other states have used federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and state money to help "bridge" the gap in funding from decreased deposits into the crime victim fund.
They point out that Massachusetts is awash in federal pandemic aid and surplus revenue, with tax collections coming in 20% higher than the previous year.
And the lapse in federal funding comes a time when the demand for services for crime victims has reached record levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The timing of this reduction could not be worse," a group of service providers wrote to lawmakers in a previous request for funding. "The effects of the pandemic exacerbated the trauma for victims of crime as the stay-at-home advisory left survivors more isolated and without access to care."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.