BOSTON -- Massachusetts voters could be getting a say on a controversial new law that authorizes state driver’s licenses for people living in the U.S. illegally.
The Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts, which is backing the push to repeal the law, said it expects to turn in more the 40,120 required signatures of registered voters to the Secretary of State's office by a Wednesday deadline to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot.
"We believe that we have more than enough to make the ballot, and sustain the barrage of challenges we are expecting," Wendy Wakeman, the group's signature coordinator, said Monday. "There is a huge amount of support for this question."
Repeal supporters have spent the past month and a half outside supermarkets in other locations gathering signatures from voters. The group is planning a briefing outside Boston City Hall Wednesday afternoon where opponents of the law will outline their strategy reaching the voters.
Under the new rules, which would take effect next year, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized Real ID-compliant versions.
Applicants would be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and that it could authorize undocumented immigrants to register to vote in state elections.
But the Democratic-controlled Legislature moved quickly to override Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override.
The issue of authorizing state licenses for the undocumented has long been advocated for by immigrant rights groups and progressive Democrats, who have pushed similar proposals in the Legislature for nearly two decades.
Supporters of the law argue it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
A coalition of immigrant-rights groups and labor unions backing the law have formed the Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility Committee in an effort to convince voters to uphold the law if the repeal effort makes the ballot.
Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said she is confident that voters will uphold the new law.
"Members of the diverse and united Driving Families Forward coalition have fought tirelessly for nearly 20 years to allow individuals to apply for drivers licenses regardless of immigration status, and we will continue to fight for this reform as long as it takes," she said.
At least 16 states allow residents to get a driver’s license or permit regardless of immigration status, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
But critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
Organizers of the repeal effort say they have been facing intimidation from supporters of the law who showed up at signature gathering events and threatening volunteers.
A pair of lawsuits filed by MassGOP in July accused Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey — a vocal supporter of the law -- of ignoring allegations of threats and intimidation and as not using her authority to protect political minorities.
Wakeman said even if the question is certified for the fall ballot, she expects legal challenges seeking to block the referendum from being put before voters.
"This isn't going to be the end of the fight," she said. "Our volunteers are facing threats and intimidation from establishment Democrats who really want to keep this law. But we are not giving up."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
