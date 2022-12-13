BOSTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is blasting Pfizer over its plan to increase prices for its COVID-19 vaccines next year, accusing the pharmaceutical giant of trying to make a profit off the life-saving medicine.
Last month, Pfizer announced plans to quadruple the cost of its COVID-19 vaccine, increasing it to $110 to $130 per dose when the federal government stops buying and distributing it, as is expected next year.
In a Monday letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Warren urged the company to "back off" the price increases to ensure the drugs remain "reasonably priced and accessible" to anyone who needs them.
"This price increase represents pure and deadly greed on the part of the company, and could result in the COVID-induced fatalities of many uninsured Americans that may be unable to afford the vaccine," the Cambridge Democrat wrote.
Warren, who penned the letter with Vermont Sen.-elect Peter Welch, said the price increase "will fall hardest on the uninsured and underinsured, who could be forced to pay the full cost of the vaccine – likely putting it out of reach for many, and creating deadly risks as the pandemic continues to kill hundreds per day."
"Pfizer has made past assurances that market pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine would be 'unethical' and would amount to 'taking advantage of a situation,'" the lawmakers wrote. "But that is exactly what the company is doing."
Warren and Welch asked the company to provide data to support its plans, such as how much money it has made from COVID-19 vaccines and how much they expect to generate with the price increases. The senators gave the company until Jan. 9 to respond.
A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to comment.
The lawmakers suggested Pfizer's move could also spur other COVID-19 vaccine developers, such as Moderna and Novavax, to also increase their prices, "harming Americans seeking protection from COVID-19 and potentially worsening an ongoing public health crisis."
The federal government has spent more than $30 billion on COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution to ensure the vaccine was provided free of charge during the pandemic.
The Biden Administration recently announced that there no longer is funding to make further purchases and is preparing for the transition of the vaccines to the commercial market.
Absent new congressional funding, drug manufacturers will have to negotiate prices directly with private insurers and purchasers, not just the federal government, which means prices will likely increase.
Pfizer has said it expects people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing if the price increases.
Meanwhile, the federal Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging out-of-pocket expenses.
While Pfizer offers income-based assistance to help eligible residents with no insurance get the shots, Warren said it's unclear how the program will work "or whether they will actually close the cost gap for the uninsured Americans who cannot afford the life- saving vaccine."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.