BOSTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seeking to repeal a set of Trump-era policies that loosened regulations on small and medium-sized banks in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other lending institutions in less than a week.
The Democratic-led proposal, filed Wednesday, would repeal a policy signed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 that rolled back financial regulations imposed under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. The law was named after its co-author and former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank and Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut.
Warren's plan calls for lowering the threshold for banks to be subjected to enhanced federal requirements including stress tests, stricter capital requirements and risk management practices. Trump's rollback had increased the threshold to $250 million in assets from the $50 million level required by the Dodd-Frank Act.
The Democrats said the loosening of the Dodd-Frank restrictions exempted Silicon Valley Bank and dozens of other regional banks from stricter federal oversight, which could have detected major problems with its operations.
Warren was a vocal critic of the 2018 Dodd-Frank law rollbacks, which were approved with support from some Democrats.
"In 2018, I rang the alarm bell about what would happen if Congress rolled back critical Dodd-Frank protections: banks would load up on risk to boost their profits and collapse, threatening our entire economy – and that is precisely what happened," Warren, a Cambridge Democrat, said in a statement.
Over the past week, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has taken over California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank following a panic-induced run that drained billions of dollars in deposits. The move came less than a week after the failure of Silvergate Capital Corp., a crypto-based bank.
Depositors at Silicon Valley and Signature Bank will have full access to their money, under the receivership plans, but federal regulators say shareholders and some unsecured debt holders will likely not be protected. Money from the FDIC’s deposit insurance fund, which is funded by a fee charged to banks, will be used to cover depositors.
President Joe Biden has pledged that depositors’ money is protected and that banks won’t be bailed out again by taxpayers, as they were in 2008.
Besides California, Massachusetts has the second largest number of Silicon Valley Bank branches in the country, including one in Beverly.
But the failure of the banks has stirred concerns about a broader financial crisis, with Washington, D.C., officials pointing fingers at each other over who is to blame.
To be sure, Warren's bill faces long odds on Capitol Hill with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm elections.
Democratic President Joe Biden has called for stronger banking regulations in response to the bank failures, blaming former Republican President Donald Trump and some members of his party for making the financial system less secure.
Congressional Republicans are generally opposed to any tightening of bank rules, and some have blamed the Biden administration and federal regulators for failing to spot signs of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
On Wednesday, Warren and other lawmakers wrote to the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, urging them to conduct an investigation of senior executives and other key officials involved in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to determine if they violated any civil or criminal laws
"The actions of bank executives and other individuals associated with the collapse raised the specter of potential illegal or inappropriate behavior that included self-dealing, failure to meet disclosure requirements and fiduciary duties, insider trading, and more," they wrote.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
