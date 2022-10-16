BOSTON — Voters can cast ballots for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor and a host of other contested races beginning Saturday, Oct. 22, as a two-week early voting period ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections gets underway.
From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, cities and towns will allow registered voters to cast early ballots ahead of the statewide election. No excuse or justification is required to cast a ballot ahead of time.
Voters will also be able to cast ballots by mail under a new state law, which allows no-excuse absentee votes to be tallied until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by Election Day. More than 1 million ballots have already been requested, or about 20% of the state’s electorate, elections officials said.
Topping the statewide ballot is a wide-open race for governor pitting Democrat Maura Healey and her running-mate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, against Republican Geoff Diehl and his second-in-command running-mate Leah Allen.
Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running-mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, are also on the ballot.
Two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking re-election this year. Neither has endorsed candidates in the race to succeed them.
The governor’s race has focused mostly on pocketbook issues such as the impact of inflation, and rising energy costs and taxes. It has also highlighted deep partisan differences between the candidates on thorny social issues such as abortion and parental control over public school curriculums.
Healey, who if elected would be the first woman and openly gay candidate to be elected Massachusetts governor, is pledging to uphold the state’s strong abortion laws, expand clean energy and work to strengthen civil rights protections, among other promises.
Diehl, a former state representative, is campaigning on a “personal liberties” platform — focusing on opposition to COVID-19 mandates, pledging to expand school choice, and set limits on abortions if elected. He has also called for cutting taxes and energy costs by expanding natural gas pipelines.
Former Republican President Donald Trump has backed Diehl’s campaign, claiming he would be “tough on crime, strong on borders” and would govern the state “with an iron fist” if elected.
Healey has called Diehl too “extreme” for deep-blue Massachusetts and highlighted his support for Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Diehl criticizes Healey as a “radical leftist” whose policies will drive up energy costs and taxes in the state, while taking away parental rights.
To be sure, more is at stake on the November ballot than the candidates’ political ambitions for higher office.
Democrats are hoping to regain the governor’s office for the first time in eight years, while Republicans are hoping to hold on to the state’s top elected job with Democrats expected to maintain their super-majority in the state Legislature and other statewide offices.
Further down the ballot, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer, in the race to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general.
In the state auditor’s race, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will face Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester, in a crowded field seeking to replace Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the auditor’s job for nearly 12 years and isn’t seeking a fourth term.
Three independent candidates — Gloria Caballero-Roca, of Holyoke, Dominic Giannone, of Weymouth, and Daniel Riek, of Yarmouth — are also seeking the auditor’s job.
Another contested race is the Democratic primary for the secretary of state’s job, which also normally doesn’t attract much attention.
Incumbent Secretary of State William Galvin, a Brighton Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican nominee Rayla Campbell, of Whitman, as he seeks a historic eighth term that would make him one of the longest serving secretaries in the nation. Juan Sanchez, of Holyoke, is running on the Green-Rainbow party ticket.
Meanwhile, Treasurer Deb Goldberg faces a challenge from Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford, who is hoping to get more than the 3% of the vote needed to restore the party’s status.
Nearly 4.8 million people are eligible to vote in Massachusetts, elections officials report. Registered Democrats have a more than 3-1 advantage over Republicans, but the majority of voters, about 60%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Under Massachusetts’ system of open elections, so-called “un-enrolled,” or independent, voters can choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot.
Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates and look up early voting locations and times on the state election’s website: VoteInMA.com.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
