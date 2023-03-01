HAVERHILL — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley will hold its 15th annual “Bowl-a-Strike for Kids” fundraiser Friday, March 10, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Academy Lanes in Bradford. The event raises money needed to match children with positive adult role models so they can succeed in school, form healthy relationships, and set positive goals for their future.
This year’s event is Disney themed, so participants are encouraged (but not required) to dress up as their favorite Disney or Pixar movie character. Prizes will be awarded for the team with most team spirit and individual with the best costume.
Participants must sign up in advance for a two-hour time slot, 4 to 6 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m., or 8 to 10 p.m.
Register online at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/BowlaStrike or contact Rosey Gonzalez at RGonzalez@fsmv.org. Lanes are filling up. Each bowler is asked to raise $100 and teams can consist of four to six bowlers. Bowling is free for registered participants. Food and T-shirts provided. Raffle tickets for various prizes can be purchased at the event or in advance.
Salem Animal Rescue League raffles off $5,000
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League is holding a Pot of Gold raffle for $5,000 and will draw the first of two early bird drawings Friday, March 3.
Tickets are $50 each and only 350 will be sold. All proceeds benefit the animals at the shelter.
The first early bird drawing will be for $100. A second drawing will take place on March 10 for $200. Those that win the early birds are still eligible for the grand prize of $5,000 to be drawn on March 17.
Tickets can be purchased at sarlnh.org or at the rescue league's office at 4 SARL Drive.
Library's cursive club submits handwriting for contest
PLAISTOW — The Cursive Club of the Plaistow Public Library entered the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest on Feb. 2.
The kids have worked since September to learn how to read and write cursive under Librarian Raven Gregg.
Let's Hike, Haverhill!
HAVERHILL — Greenbelt will be hosting and co-hosting a series of hikes in Haverhill this year, under the banner of "Let's Hike, Haverhill!"
The 2023 schedule is available online at ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill. The next scheduled hike is March 18. Please register in advance.
These are all free events, and Greenbelt's goal is to get more people out on the trails and to be aware of conserved lands in Haverhill and what conservation means to the area. Updates and registration links will be added throughout the year.
Greenbelt, Essex County's Land Trust, conserves farmland, wildlife habitat and scenic landscapes in the 34 cities and towns of Essex County.
