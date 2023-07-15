HAVERHILL — Scott Dambrosio III, 55, of Boxford, was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Friday on charges of operating under the influence of liquor in a crash that killed a Danvers man.
Dambrosio was on his motorcycle Thursday around 7:45 p.m. on Route 1 South, just south of 96 Newburyport Turnpike, near the Newbury exit. He was driving from Hampton Beach with a group of motorcyclists.
He allegedly collided with James Turcotte, 63, of Danvers, another member of the group, who was later pronounced dead at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport.
Dambrosio was subsequently arrested by Boxford Police Officer David Barker.
Barker wrote in his police report that Dambrosio had red, glassy eyes as well as slurred speech and was unsteady. Barker stated that Dambrosio failed three different sobriety tests and refused to complete a breath test.
He found Dambrosio with his motorcycle “missing its rear right saddle bag with damage to its rear fender, exhaust and license plate.”
“I think it’s bad,” Dambrosio told Barker. “I think he’s dead.”
Dambrosio posted bail of $5,000 on Friday on the OUI charge out of Haverhill, but is still being held in the Middleton House of Correction on charges of negligent operation as well as leaving the scene of a personal injury collision resulting in death, according to the county attorneys office.
Newbury Police request that any witness or anyone with video surveillance footage of the area overlooking Route 1 or on Middle Road in Newbury contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Jenkins at 978-462-4440, ext. 127.
Dambrosio has a pre-trial hearing on July 31 in Haverhill.
