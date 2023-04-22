SALEM — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem will hold its annual charity auction Saturday, May 6, at 5 p.m. at 3 Geremonty Drive.
This year’s theme is “A Day at the Derby.”
Funds raised at the event support club programs that serve the community’s youth.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit salembgc.org/charity-auction or contact Denise Dolloff at 603-898-7709, ext. 16, or ddolloff@salembgc.org.
Plaistow Supervisors of the Checklist to meet
PLAISTOW — The Supervisors of the Checklist will hold a session for the correction of the voter checklist Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall.
They will accept accept applications for voter registration, and changes of name, address and party affiliation at that time.
Registration and any voting changes may also be made at when the town clerk’s office is open.
Food truck festival comes to Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Eats will hold a food truck festival on Saturday, April 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 61 Main Street.
Food trucks will include a variety of options like barbeque, tacos, popcorn, donuts, fried dough and pasta to name a few.
Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy live entertainment.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Hampstead Congregational Church and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
The entrance fee is $5 for ages 5 and up. Cash and checks will only be accepted.
For more information, call 603-329-6985.
Plaistow to hold hazard waste drop-off for area residents
PLAISTOW — The town will hold a Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Plaistow Public Works Facility, 144F Main Street.
The drop-off is open for residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Hampstead, Danville, Kingston and Chester.
It is advised residents remain in their cars and not bring pets.
Sandown plans annual fishing derby
SANDOWN — The Conservation Commission will hold the 23rd Sandown Kid’s Fishing Derby Saturday, April 29, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Sal’s Pond.
Participants can arrive at 7 a.m. to set up.
The derby is open to children ages 2-15 from Sandown and surrounding towns.
Cost is $3 per child and a maximum of $10 per family. Pre-registration is recommended to limit delays at the derby. Register at sandown.us.
For more information contact Brian Butler at BriButler@Comcast.net or Colleen Olsen at colsen20@outlook.com.
Plant sale planned in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD The Hampstead Garden Club will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Town Common, 11 Main Street.
A rain date of May 7 is planned in case of inclement weather.
The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for $5.00 each. Money raised from the sale goes toward garden club programs and gardening supplies.
Garden club members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.
Pinkerton names its top 10
DERRY — Pinkerton Academy named its top 10 students for the Class of 2023.
The following student took top honors: 1. Jacob Lebroda; 2. Karter Hanley; 3. Meaghan Peterson; 4. Reilly Hazard; 5. Rosalie Casavant; 6. Sarah King; 7. Evelyn Morin; 8. Finley Weaver; 9. Allyson Bridges and 10. Brianna Pappalardo.
A new, accessible trail system is coming to Atkinson
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Conservation Commission announced it will develop a new, universally-accessible trail system, located in Slade Town Forest.
The trail will be wheelchair accessible once completed.
It will provide a variety of immersive forest experiences and views of Stewart Farm Pond.
For more information, visit atkinsontrails.com/slade, or email atkinsontrails@gmail.com.
Police to closely monitor Route 125
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety announced a months-long directed enforcement effort to target impaired, aggressive and distracted driving and speeding along Route 125 from Plaistow to Milton.
Drivers should expect to see continuous increased enforcement efforts between now and September.
Police departments from communities along the busy 50-mile road, in addition to sheriff’s offices, state troopers and the New Hampshire Special Enforcement Unit are patrolling with the goal of reducing crashes, injuries and deaths.
Data found 4,893 crashes were recorded on the Route 125 corridor over the past nine years. Many of the crashes resulted in serious injuries or deaths.
