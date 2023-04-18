HAVERHILL — She’s considered a role model to younger members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and a leader who is making a positive impact on her community. For all she does at the club, Kaitlyn Marin Arteaga was named its Youth of the Year, the club’s highest honor.
A freshman at Haverhill High School where she is a member of the JV volleyball team and JROTC program, Arteaga, 15, was up against two other teen Youth of the Year finalists, April Paea and Justice Deveau.
Arteaga was chosen as the winner by three of the club’s board members, Leanne Eastman, Josue Mendez and Scott Pare.
“I love working with the little kids in our Homework Hub and art room as they make me laugh,” Arteaga said. “I love helping them out as sometimes they get stuck on their homework. I also love doing paper crafts with them and guide them on craft projects.”
Arteaga divides her time between the club’s Keystone teen leadership club and Mentors in Training program, where she continuously has the opportunity to grow as a leader. Last summer she served as a counselor in training at the club’s Camp Tasker in Newton, New Hampshire.
Club Teen Director Eric Magee said Arteaga does an amazing job balancing her responsibilities at the club and extra-curricular activities at school.
On weekends she likes to spend time with friends and family, including her younger brother Kyler, 10, who is also a club member, and even picks up shifts as a hostess at a restaurant in East Boston run by a friend of her family.
“She’s kind, she helps me with my homework and when I’m doing laundry at home she helps me with that,” Kyler said about his big sister.
For Dalila Preston, 10, and Kaylani Pena, 9, Arteaga is the kind of helper they are happy to have at the club.
“She’s amazing, funny and helpful,” Dalila said.
“She really creative too,” Kaylani said. “She’s also beautiful and smart and she’s a really good person.”
Arteaga is helping to plan a mural project for the exterior of Emmaus’ D’Youville Center at 101 Winter St. and recently participated in the Harvard College speaker program where club members discussed school issues with Harvard students.
“The Boys & Girls Club had taught me a lot, including how to be a better leader, how to speak up for myself and be better person,” Arteaga said. “I’m honored to be chosen as the club’s Youth of the Year.”
Magee said each Youth of the Year candidate was responsible for writing three essays taken from the college common application, creating a resume and cover letter, gathering two letters of recommendation, procuring their transcripts, and preparing and executing an interview with Board Members.
“Our board members were very moved in particular by her story of perseverance of not making her eighth grade volleyball team at the Consentino School last year and applying hard work dedication during the off season, culminating in her making the JV volleyball team in her freshman year at Haverhill High,” Magee said. “We feel this drive of not giving up on her goals and then setting out to achieve them is an inspiration to our younger members.”
Club Executive Director Javier Bristol said the Boys & Girls Club is lucky to have a member like Arteaga.
“I’m sure she will at some point have a job here during her high school journey,” he said, noting that Arteaga will be honored on May 19 at the club’s Dream, Reach, Succeed banquet at Maria’s Family Restaurant.
Arteaga will go on to the next step in the competition involving other Youths of the Year from across the state and southern New Hampshire May 15 and 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The winner of that event will go on to a regional event and there is also a national event.
