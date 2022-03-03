HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill named its 2022 Board of Directors and new officers during its annual meeting, held on Jan. 27 at the Renaissance Golf Club. The club recognized several board members for milestone years of service, including 67 years of service by Alfred J. Cirome, who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Boys & Girls Club of America.
The club's new Board member are: Patrick J. Driscoll, president; Thea P. Tsagaris, vice president; Daniel A. Jacobs, treasurer; Kerrianne Petalidas, secretary; Steven G. Stewart, immediate past president; Francis J. Bevilacqua, Bryan E. Chase, Alfred J. Cirome, James E. Cunneen, William P. DeLuca IV, Leanne M. Eastman, Richard P. Early, Jr., William S. Faraci, David R. Hart, James P. Henebry, Timothy P. MacLean, Keith T. Maglia, Matthew J. Marino, Josue C. Mendez, Stephen J. McKeon, Scott Pare, Meaghan J. Pare, and Robert W. Regan.
For more information on getting involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102 or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Scholarships offered to area high school students
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is offering scholarship opportunities for area high school students in support of their art education.
In collaboration with the Hemphill Family Foundation and the Massachusetts College of Art & Design (MassArt) - a full scholarship is available for a virtual format seat at MassArt’s Pre-College Summer Studios, a four-week intensive experience. Applicants must be entering grades 11 or 12 at one of the following high schools: Amesbury, Haverhill, Newburyport, Pentucket, Timberlane or Triton. The deadline to apply is March 11 and applications can be made online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
Through ArtLink, the NAA is also offering nine scholarships – varying in amount from $400 to $2,000 – to regional-area graduating seniors who will be pursuing art, art education, and/or arts management in higher education. Deadlines for applications are in April, with the exact dates determined by the scholarship offered. More details, as well as application forms, can be found online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
The nine scholarships are made possible with the support of the Hemphill Family Foundation, the Ronald Emmerling Foundation, the Biese Family Foundation, the Arbeit Foundation, and many individuals and community partners. New this year is the Jennifer Mackay Windle Memorial Scholarship, dedicated to the memory of Windle (1959-2021) and made possible by her friends and family.
More information is available at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
Animal shelter to raffle off $5,000
SALEM, N.H. — Salem Animal Rescue League is hosting a month-long raffle that will leave one lucky winner $5,000 richer.
Tickets for the Pot of Gold raffle are $50 each; only 350 will be sold.
Early-bird drawings for $100 each will be held March 9, 16 and 23, and the $5,000 grand prize winner will be chosen March 30. If fewer than 350 tickets are sold, the $5,000 winning prize will be prorated proportionately.
Tickets are available at sarlnh.org/2022potofgold. They can also be purchased at SARL’s offices, 4 SARL Drive, or by contacting Connie Young at cyoung@sarlnh.org or 603-893-3210, ext. 212.
Proceeds from the Pot of Gold raffle will support the animals at SARL while they wait to go to their forever homes. The event is one of many planned for the shelter’s 30th year anniversary.
VFW Post 29 to hold St. Patrick's Day Breakfast
HAVERHILL — The VFW Lorraine Post 29 will hold a St. Patrick's Day pancake breakfast Saturday, March 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the AmVets Post 147 function hall, 576 Primrose St. The event is being held to raise money to support the VFW and the veterans it serves.
In addition to breakfast, the event will include raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and an auction featuring a variety of items including a framed photo of the New England Patriots signed by head coach Bill Belichick, an American Flag that was flown over the USS Constitution, and a gift basket of lottery tickets.
The breakfast will include pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Tickets are $10 each. Kids 10 and under eat free.
Vietnam veterans and their families will be honored during this event.
If you would like to be a sponsor, have an item to donate to the raffle, or make a donation to the Haverhill VFW, contact Keith Gopsill at Jvc@vfw29.org. To purchase tickets to the breakfast in advance or to donate, visit vfw29.square.site. Donations by check can be mailed to: VFW Post 29, 576 Primrose St.,Haverhill, MA 01830.
Methuen Democrats to convene March 5
METHUEN — Methuen Democrats will convene virtually Saturday, March 5, at 9 a.m. and in person at Methuen City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St., second floor, to elect 25 delegates and five alternatives to represent Methuen at the 2022 State Democratic Convention.
This caucus will follow public health guidance and attendees may participate remotely by registering at https://tinyurl.com/mepx9j8.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Methuen age 16 or older may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
The 2022 Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.
Those interested in getting involved with the Methuen Democratic Committee should contact Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at lisa4methuen@gmail.com or Vice-Chair Jim McCarty at jim4methuen@gmail.com.
Support group focus is meal preparation
LAWRENCE — Recognizing the deep connection between food and mourning, Merrimack Valley Hospice is offering “Cooking and Eating for One” classes among its free, virtual support groups that meet via Zoom.
The series of three interactive workshops is offered on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will teach straightforward, healthy recipes using minimal ingredients: Asian-inspired lo mein on March 7; Mediterranean-inspired chicken with mushrooms on April 4, and Mexican-inspired veggie chili on May 2. Participants are invited to register for one, two or all three sessions.
Merrimack Valley Hospice’s support groups for adults, children, spouses/partners and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community who are grieving a death are free of charge and open to the public. To register and learn more, call 978-552-4510 or visit www.MerrimackValleyHospice.org.
Business Awards Breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Business Awards Breakfast Friday, March 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson.
The Chamber will honor local business owners and operators who demonstrate service and commitment to their business and the community.
The award winners include: Arts & Culture: Creative Haverhill; Education: MakeIT Haverhill; Family-Owned Business: Holland Flowers; Health: AgeSpan (formerly Elder Services of Merrimack Valley); Pioneer of the Year, Haverhill Print Cafe; Restaurant, The Barking Dog; Retail/Wholesale, Sweet Hill Farm LLC; Rookie of the Year, Merrimack Valley Eats; Service for Non-Profit, Emmaus; Technology, WHAV; Women in Business, Leanne Eastman; Volunteer of the Year, Elaine Barker; John E. Ratka Award, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Inc., and Business of the Year, Haverhill Family Health Center.
The Chamber will also be honoring its 2021 Business of the Month winners.
Cost to attend is $50 per person or $400 for a table of 10. To register, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/msu2uxe2 or contact Kate Martin at kate@haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.