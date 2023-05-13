SALEM, N.H. — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem held their annual charity auction and dinner May 6 at the club located at 3 Geremonty Drive.
The club holds the auction each spring to raise money for its programs, which over 280 children enjoy every day. The money also helps keep club membership affordable for families.
The 150 people in attendance were dressed for the auction theme: “A Day at the Derby” — as it fell on the same day as The Kentucky Derby.
Attendees had the chance to bid on a plethora of different items during the live and silent auctions, including dinners, trips and sports memorabilia.
A canvas painting auctioned off paid homage to derby day, depicting a 1956 race at Rockingham Park.
The auction raised over $300,000, according to Director of Development Denise Dolloff.
