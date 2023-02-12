HAVERHILL — It was a curious sight to see when then 13-year-old Thomas Skarbek and a cadre of volunteers poked 18,000 holes into a section of Hilldale Cemetery.
There was nothing macabre about it. Last summer Thomas was searching for buried headstones and grave markers as part a community service project that earned him his Eagle Scout rank.
“We were all crawling around on the ground and used steel hole punch devices I’d made at summer camp out of rebar, and which helped me earn my welding merit badge,” said Thomas, who turned 14 on Feb. 11. “I’ve earned 75 badges so far but I’d like to earn all of 137 of them.”
It didn’t take Thomas long to amass nearly four times the badges needed to pursue his Eagle Scout ranking, which requires a minimum of 21 badges. and for that matter, it didn’t take him long to achieve the highest rank in scouting, once he latched onto a project of historical value to the community.
Thomas, a member of Sacred Hearts Parish Troop 24 in Bradford, joined the Boy Scouts in March of 2020 and skyrocketed through the ranks.
His parents are Tom and Katey Skarbek. Tom Skarbek is assistant troop leader of Troop 24.
Young Thomas achieved scouting’s highest rank last Nov. 16 after dedicating 470 hours over 12 days to restoring gravestones and markers at the cemetery and mapping out an area where the records were spotty.
He was recognized for his achievement at a Court of Honor held Feb. 4 at Sacred Hearts Parish, during which he was presented with 15 citations, including one in person from state Sen. Pavel Payano.
Tami Dobrosielski, volunteer coordinator for the Hilldale Cemetery Association, said Thomas was familiar with the cemetery as he’d participated in several clean up events in the past, had placed flags on Memorial Day and had participated in laying wreaths.
“For his Eagle Scout project he chose an archeology project in the Forest Lawn section of the cemetery, which is at the base of Soldiers Hill,” she said. “During their investigation they uncovered and cleaned several headstones with inscriptions — one Civil War and one WWI veterans and one of a young girl, and they found two other stones that were in the wrong location and are now where they belong.”
To find buried headstones and markers, Thomas and his volunteers poked 18,000 holes into the cemetery ground, while earning his welding badge by making steel pokers with foot supports and handles out of rebar.
“He also mapped the plots in the entire area,” Dobrosielski said. “We now have an accurate map of who is buried where and who isn’t as we had names but no locations.”
Thomas’ brother Joseph, 13, is almost ready to seek his Eagle Scout ranking and as his community project he is building wheelchair accessible raised gardens for Edgewood, a life care community in North Andover.
“Last summer Tammy was talking to one of my troop leaders about how she needed help locating gravestones,” Thomas said. “I found it interesting as my grandfather was a veteran.”
Thomas jumped on the project and explained that he planned it, recruited helpers, carried it out in a 3,000 square foot section of the cemetery and documented every step for submission to an Eagle Scout board.
“I sectioned off the area into rows so that we could probe across the field to find graves, headstones and markers,” he said. “It was probed every two inches at a depth of up to one foot. Over 18,000 probes were made to find them and the final part of my project was to document everything that I had found, update and correct old records and provide actions and next steps for the cemetery board.”
He said he was able to locate a number of markers and headstones and graves so that relatives can pay their respects.
“It also honors those who served in the military because markers are now visible and anyone that did not have a military marker will have one,” Thomas said.
As an active member of his community and school, Thomas Skarbek is a part of the National Junior Honors Society at the Hunking School in Bradford, the district’s VIP program, Hunking’s middle school track program and is a member of the Premier Martial Arts school of self-defense.
He plans on attending Central Catholic High School in the fall, where he received a partial scholarship and has been accepted into the school’s honors program.
