HAVERHILL — When students return to Bradford Elementary after the extended coronavirus-related closure, they will be greeted by a new leadership team, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Tuesday.
Principal Louise Perry, who came under fire in February from the Haverhill Education Association teachers' union, has been “on leave” from the school and is not expected to return once it reopens.
According to Marotta, she is to be replaced by Cathy Giles from New Hampshire's Seaside Educational Consultants. Giles will act as interim principal until a new leader is chosen, Marotta said in a letter to families Tuesday.
“It is a chaotic and frightening time with many changes and moving parts. I apologize for not getting this letter out sooner,” the superintendent's email said.
Word of Perry's change in employment status comes six weeks after the teachers' union issued a vote of “no confidence” in her leadership abilities in a scathing letter released via Haverhill Education Association President Anthony Parolisi on Feb. 14.
In the teachers' union letter, which Parolisi said was collaboratively written by Bradford Elementary union members, Perry is accused of making "racist and culturally insensitive comments" toward or in the presence of members of the school community. The letter also accused Perry of making derogatory comments about students with disabilities.
Perry has not publicly commented on the letter since its release, despite repeated requests from The Eagle-Tribune to do so.
