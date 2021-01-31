Brady's legacy smacks of Gordie Howe's

While most people would point to former Boston Bruin Zdeno Chara as the most "comparable" to Tom Brady's athletic staying power, there may be a more apt one: pro hockey legend Gordie Howe.
Howe was 51 in 1980 when he scored 41 points in 80 games.
Then playing with the Hartford Whalers in their first season in the NHL after he spent the previous six seasons in the WHL, he was making history playing with his sons Mark and Marty on the same team.
That wasn't his point-per-game output as the greatest NHL player of his time, but not bad for a guy over 50. In fact, at age 49, Howe tallied 96 points in 76 games for the Whalers.
How did he do it?
"Dad was always in shape," said son Marty, now 66, who lives in Glastonbury, Connecticut, of his dad who died in 2016 at age 88. "He did everything in moderation, whether it was eating or drinking alcohol. He'd have a couple of beers and call it a night. Back then we didn't work out like guys do today, so it took a little longer to get in game shape. But it was easier for my dad than most people."
Marty said he is a big Brady fan, admiring his passion and competitiveness.
"He's a lot like my dad," Marty said. "Off the field, as nice as they come. On the field? Whatever it takes to win. I see that in Brady, too. To do what he's doing is incredible. I always root for him."
— Bill Burt