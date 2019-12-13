LAWRENCE - Dozens of brand-new children's bikes will be raffled off tonight during the annual Christmas tree lighting at Lawrence City Hall.
The celebration is slated to begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 200 Common St.
Raffle tickets for the bikes will be handed out to those who attend, said Mayor Daniel Rivera.
On Friday morning, workers from the Pacific Mill Lofts at nearby 300 Canal St. walked over 50 brand new bikes they donated.
The group of plumbers, painters, carpenters and electricians then sang "Feliz Navidad" to Rivera while standing around the Christmas tree on the first floor of City Hall.
The Pacific Mill Lofts are owned by Brady Sullivan Properties. The donation of 50 bikes in Lawrence is part of the company's larger effort to donate 1,000 new bikes for charitable purposes in New England, said Holley Ackerson, Brady Sullivan spokesperson.
More coming on this story in online and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.