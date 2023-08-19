NORTH ANDOVER — Rain, rain, go away, and don’t come back to the Merrimack Valley this summer.
For the second time in 10 days, driving through North Andover, Andover and Lawrence proved to be a treacherous proposition. On Friday morning, a flash flood hit the area heavily, starting at a little before 9 a.m. with continuing downpours until close to noon.
Streets across the towns resembled shallow rivers, with storm drains backing up causing pools to cover the width of roads. Lake Cochichewick was nearly overflowing, causing flooding in a dirt parking lot off of Great Pond Road.
It was close to 10 a.m. when Boxford Street in North Andover became engulfed by the rain water. Vehicles were traveling at no more than 20 miles per hour, splashing passing vehicles with torrents of the flood. Between passing cars creating waves and the sheets of rain slamming windshields, it was almost impossible to see the road.
There were moments, driving through the deep water, cars would hydroplane and lose connection with the street. The deluge from the rain and the passing vehicles dictated extremely slow speeds for safety.
Along Route 114 north, travelers heading toward interstate 495 avoided the right lane, where water spilled out of the storm drains and saturated the road. A blue Subaru car was stuck on Waverly Street, the driver waving vehicles to go around him.
Woodridge Drive was flooded with approximately a foot of brown, murky water where it connects at Waverly Road. Further up Woodridge, the forest surrounding had a miniature waterfall crashing down the hill and into the main street, adding to the intersection’s flood.
By 10:20 a.m., flash flood warnings were blaring on phones. The National Weather Service’s warning said there could be life-threatening situations for drivers on the road until 12:30 p.m.
The warnings didn’t stop motorists who were already out and about. The apartment complexes by Osgood Pond still had people driving in and out, dogs being walked, and even a group of boys riding bikes to check out Osgood Falls.
The walkway above the falls was roped off with orange caution tape, but there was no noticeable overflow from the lake. The falls themselves were churning and frothy white from the excess water.
It seemed like every road in North Andover had at least some form of excess water, either flooding from the torrents, or some trickling down the side into storm drains. Crossing the town line into Andover and Lawrence, however, there didn’t seem to be the same concern later in the day.
Water on roads in Lawrence led to motorists pulling off of roads out of caution in the morning, but by 11 a.m., that part of the Valley had a completely different atmosphere than North Andover.
The roads along the Merrimack River didn’t seem to have as much water remaining on them, and the rain slowed to a light drizzle by 11:40 a.m.
Headed into Andover by way of Route 28, the rain had almost completely stopped, and the sun began peeking out from behind clouds a little before noon.
A bicyclist dressed in a neon, yellow, spandex training suit traversed the slick roads with ease, as if it had only been a drizzle that hadn’t affected his workout at all.
Even with the rain slowing down, Route 114 was still flooded well into the afternoon. By 3:45 p.m., the sun had fully broken through the sky, and the air was humid and thick with added moisture.
While the dark clouds dissipated, a gentle sun shower warned of potentially more rain to come through the evening.
