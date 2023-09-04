LAWRENCE — Inspired by the legacy of a local textile workers strike in 1912, the 39th annual Bread & Roses Festival on Monday was a multicultural event that attracted people of all ages while also celebrating strides made in workers rights.
More than a century ago, thousands of Lawrence textile workers, most of them immigrants of different nationalities, staged a lengthy strike in protest of a reduction in work hours and a resulting loss of pay. It soon escalated into a protest for better working conditions, a movement that has echoed throughout the years and continues to this day.
This city of immigrants just celebrated its 100th Feast of the Three Saints – a three-day event organized by the St. Alfio Society of Lawrence – when the Bread & Roses Heritage Committee held its annual festival in honor of the 1912 strike popularly known as the "Bread and Roses Strike."
The festival has evolved over the years into one that celebrates Lawrence's many cultures, both past and present, while paying tribute to the labor movement's struggle for rights that many people take for granted today. Along with many informational booths, the event included a variety of live music and performances by the Bread & Puppet Theater of Glover, Vermont.
It was nearly 90 degrees Monday, yet the festival attracted hundreds of people of all ages and different cultures who came to celebrate the pivotal role that Lawrence played in the labor movement, as well as enjoy ethnic foods, arts and crafts, and music and dance performances on the several stages that dotted Campagnone Common.
Mayor Brian DePena, who walked from booth to booth with several staff members, considers the festival to be a reference point for the next generation on the importance of labor issues and why the Bread & Roses Strike is still relevant.
"Many people sacrificed for better pay and better working conditions and it's important to recognize people taking action," he said prior to taking a trolley tour.
The labor groups represented at the festival included the Eastern Service Workers Association of Boston, which fights for solutions to poverty caused by low wages. The organization's Back to School campaign provides parents who are members with new and like-new clothing and essential school supplies for their children.
The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council held a free raffle for a children's bicycle while distributing literature.
"We promote workers rights, raising the minimum wage and worker safety," said organizer Tom Raiche of Dracut.
Several organizations advocated for various social justice causes, such as Merrimack Valley People for Peace, which supports the elimination of nuclear weapons while providing free origami peace rings to children.
At the 350 Massachusetts booth, John Grossman of Lowell talked about climate change and transitioning to green energy. His organization supports Massachusetts House bill H.872 and Senate bill S.481, which would establish a fund to pay for projects to adapt to climate change, with funding coming from the profits of greenhouse gas polluters.
At the Massachusetts Peace Action booth, Cole Harrison of Boston gathered signatures and handed out postcards to send to U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and other lawmakers to push for peace talks and a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
The Boston Labor Solidarity Committee sold books on various labor topics, including organizing and labor history.
"We've been here since this festival started," said committee member Bill Bumpus of Somerville.
The Communist Party USA of Boston hosted a booth and presented its push toward socialism and creating a better deal for working class people.
Lawrence Teachers Union representatives Mindy Richardson and Jen Cahill handed out free books for children in kindergarten though 12th grade through a partnership with their union and the nonprofit First Book organization.
"We provide children with age and culturally appropriate books," Richardson said.
Iris Martinez, 48, of Lawrence lingered at the teachers union booth while several of the eight grandchildren she brought to the festival made their reading selections.
"I like the history of this event, the entertaining, and the free books, which are awesome," she said.
Those interested in shopping could choose from a variety of vendor booths, including the Kiki Arts booth run by Nicole Garcia, 24, of Lawrence (shopkikiarts.com.) She was selling handmade trinket dishes, art prints, stickers, tote bags, jewelry and other items.
Annie Rewcastle, 75, of Amesbury said it was her first visit to the annual festival and she loved the event.
"It's great and I've had some nice conversations with people," she said. "I also bought a pair of earrings."
The City of Lawrence sponsored a few booths, including one where adult residents were asked to participate in a survey by Loyola University of Chicago on how they use the city's public parks and what improvements they would like to see. Residents can access the survey online at tinyurl.com/grounds-4-play.
Although use of the phrase “Bread and Roses” during the strike has never been documented, according to the Bread & Roses Heritage Committee, the words later became associated with it as symbolizing the workers' fight for subsistence and dignity.
