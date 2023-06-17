LAWRENCE — Bread & Roses, a nonprofit committed to addressing food insecurity and empowering the community, held its annual fundraising event on June 3 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, where the organization raised more than $94,000 to continue its mission.
Officials with Bread & Roses say this is more than twice the amount raised at last year’s fundraising event and highlights the support and generosity of the community.
At the “Nourishing Our Neighbors Gala,” attendees enjoyed activities such as a wine tasting led by Sommeliers from Lucille Wine Shop of Salem, Mass., and could bid on auction items including a signed Taylor Swift photograph and a Cape Cod getaway. The event also included a 50/50 raffle and live comedy by Massachusetts-native Tony V.
Bread & Roses never accepts any form of government funding and relies entirely on the support of the community to ensure their programs continue to help over 20,000 households across the Merrimack Valley annually.
In the past year, the organization’s Emergency Food Pantry has seen an exponential increase in demand. In April 2023, the pantry distributed 27,962 meals, compared to around 300 meals in April 2022, and 600 meals in 2019. This trend shows no sign of slowing down as more people need food assistance with the end of additional pandemic-related SNAP benefits.
All proceeds benefit people across the Merrimack Valley, especially as the need for food assistance continues to increase.
To learn more about Bread & Roses and how you can get involved, visit breadandroseskitchen.org.
Free business workshop
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a free business workshop on learning how to get comfortable with uncomfortable situations, building wealth, and energy savings with host Zoraida Rosado, president and CEO of The Green Evolution Corporation on Thursday, June 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
This program is presented by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and will include guest speakers Julio Santos, Luz Frazier and Marco Genao.
Please register by June 20 by email to the greenevolutioncorp@gmail.com or at tinyurl.com/mtsucu4k.
Networking breakfast
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast Thursday, June 22, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road.
Cost to attend is $10 for chamber members and $20 for future members and includes coffee and a continental breakfast, business card drawings for doors prizes, and a door prize raffle.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
School plans golf tournament
MERRIMAC — Merrimac Heights Academy will hold its second golf tournament fundraiser June 26 at noon at the Renaissance Golf Club at 377 Kenoza St. in Haverhill.
The school is seeking individuals and teams to participate and is offering a variety of sponsorship opportunities.
Cost is $225 per player or $800 for a foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, post tournament dinner, contests and raffles.
For more information visit merrimacheightsacademy.org or call 978-384-8290.
Networking at Noon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon on Tuesday, June 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St.
Cost is $28 for chamber members and $38 for future members and includes your choice of Chicken Parmesan with pasta, Sausage Cacciatore with pasta, or Chicken Caesar Salad along with complimentary soft drinks and a cash bar.
Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Law firm welcomes new intern HAVERHILL — The Downey Law Group recently welcomed Shea Robertson to their law practice based in both Topsfield and Haverhill.
Robertson, a resident of Haverhill, is entering his senior year in Merrimack College’s Honors Program majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science. He is set to graduate next year, receiving his bachelor’s degree in three years instead of four and hopes to be awarded a graduate fellowship from Merrimack College to complete his Master’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice. From there he hopes to attend law school and become a practicing attorney.
“I am excited to spend this summer learning about different areas of law with Downey Law Group,” Robertson said. “One of my summer goals was to gain more practical experience outside of the classroom, and I am thankful that the managing attorneys at Downey Law are giving me this opportunity.”
Ashland Farm ranked highly
NORTH ANDOVER — Ashland Farm was named among best in the country for assisted living with memory care communities by US World News and Report. The ranking was determined by responses from residents and their families.
Almost 4,000 communities were considered and 1,688 were determined to be the best. Assisted living was recognized for value, activities, and enrichment, management, safety, care services, location and environment as well as staff and hospitality. Whereas best memory care was recognized for activities and enrichment, management, safety, care services, food and dining, location and environment, and staff and hospitality.
Ashland Farm, a community on Chickering Road in North Andover is a part of a larger group called Benchmark which has received awards from the Boston Globe and more. The report was released May 8, 2023.
Credit unions merge
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union announced that it recently finalized its merger with RTN Federal Credit Union. The newly merged credit union will operate under the Merrimack Valley Credit Union name until a new name is launched in late 2024, officials said.
As of June 1, MVCU members (including former RTN members) can bank at any MVCU or former RTN branch location and utilize all MVCU and RTN ATMs surcharge-free.
MVCU is now one of the five largest credit unions in Massachusetts with more than $2.3 billion in assets, 115,000 members and 28 branches.
MV Credit Union officials said that in March, members of MVCU and RTN voted in favor of merging the two financial organizations, clearing a major hurdle that allowed the credit unions to begin the transition into becoming one financial institution.
“Over the past few months, I have watched my teammates from MVCU and the former RTN work together to make this merger as smooth of a transition as possible for both our members and team members,” said John Howard, president and CEO of MVCU.
“We are so fortunate to share very similar cultures and values, and working together has been such a wonderful experience. I am so excited to be a part of the team that runs this financial institution and to continue serving our members and community with the amazing service they have come to expect.”
For more information about the merger and services offered visit online at mvcu.com.
Ruth’s House fundraiser
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Haverhill will hold its “Changing Seasons, Changing Lives” fundraiser on Oct. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
The event includes dinner, games such as “grab a bag” and “wine toss,” a photo booth, DJ and a silent auction.
Proceeds support Ruth’s House mission of providing clothing and soft job skills training to vulnerable members of the community.
For tickets or sponsorship information, visit givebutter.com/ruthshousefallfundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.