LAWRENCE -- Chuck Adamopoulos is stepping as the Central Catholic football after 39 years on the job, the last quarter-century as the program’s head coach.
Adamopoulos is among the most decorated football coaches in recent Merrimack Valley history, compiling a record of 204-79, with 13 MVC titles, five Super Bowl appearances and three state title wins.
“I turned 63 the other day and it’s time to sit back a bit, enjoy my [two] grandchildren, and have my weekends free in the fall,” said Adamopoulos.
“After the last four or seasons, I would step back and figure out if I would continue another year,” he said. “And I did. This season was different. I sort of knew that this would probably be it.”
Adamopoulos, whose dad Arthur had a legendary career at Peabody High, grew up in Groveland and graduated from Pentucket Regional in West Newbury.
A lineman in high school, he played rugby at URI, before joining the Pentucket staff for two seasons upon graduating.
He applied at for a teaching position at Central Catholic, then an assistant coach position on the football team, and pretty much knew early on that it was “home.”
Adamopoulos informed his current players of his decision at 1:45 p.m.
"It was emotional, for me in particular," said Adamopoulos. "I think I caught them off guard more than anything."
It was a tough day for Central Catholic president Christopher Sullivan, a former athletic director and coach at Central as well.
“I cried this morning when he told me,” said Sullivan. “This is emotional for a lot of us here that have known Chuck for a long time. He is family. This is a tough one.”
Adamopoulos said one of the toughest aspects of his job as head coach the last several years was watching film every Saturday and Sunday, for many hours.
“It’s too much,” said Adamopoulous. “I realized that those are hours and hours I can spend with my family and my grandchildren, Savannah and Camden [Olinski].”
He said there will probably be two more family weddings the next year or two.
He said there were too many individual memories over the years, including his 14 years as an assistant, to single out a few.
"It wasn't just the winning and Super Bowl years, though they are all memorable," said Adamopoulos. "The year we finished 3-7 ended up being one of my favorite teams. My father (Arthur) had passed away and everybody was very supportive. We had some close, tough losses that year. But I loved that group."
Adamopoulos had dreaded telling his team the most.
“When I was head wrestling coach at Georgetown, which I loved, had decided to start the wrestling program at Central Catholic. I had to meet with the kids at Georgetown and I was a mess. I said I hope I never have to do that again.”
This was tougher, times 100.
Central Catholic has been home in more ways than one.
“I’m still going to be around. I’ve got a few more years in me to teach,” said Adamopoulos. “We just started indoor track, which I enjoy. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be a helper on the freshmen football team next year … If they’ll have me.”
He retires after another Top 10 season. His Central Catholic team finished 9-3 (4-1 in the MVC large schools) and made it to the state semifinals, falling to St. John's Prep, which meets Springfield Central on Saturday.
"I think the program is in good shape," said Adamopoulos. "I love this place. I always will."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.