The Lowell High football program thought it had lost its Thanksgiving Day game after Haverhill High cancelled due to the hazing incident.
Today Lowell was able to find an opponent, Winnacunnet Regional, according to Lowell High athletic director Dave Lezenski.
The N.H. school, based in Hampton, N.H., finished its regular season on Oct. 28 at 2-7, winning two of its last three games.
The game will be at Cawley Stadium at 10 a.m.
Winnacunnet head coach is Ryan Francoeur and the athletic director Aaron Abood. Lezenski credited both men for helping make this happen.
"Just through relationships," said Lezenski. "It's pretty special. Shows you it's about relationships. It had to be approved by the NHIAA. The MIAA helped us out and called up there. It was a lot of things.
"We're also going to the B.C.-Syracuse game on Saturday night," said Lezenski. "That will be 100 people. The tunnel seems awfully dark. Don't know of its a train coming or daylight. It was daylight."
