The Eagle-Tribune is preparing to launch its 12th annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.
And we want to share your stories surrounding this far-reaching disease.
Our special Breast Cancer Awareness supplement due out in October will highlight stories of survival, courage, determination and hope.
In addition, it will look at the role of caregivers, our local medical community, resource agencies and support networks that have joined forces to fight this complex disease across our North of Boston communities.
Do you have a personal story to share or know someone who has waged a courageous battle against breast cancer? Do you know of individuals, organizations or agencies that have stepped up to support patients and their families as they navigate through the challenges of the disease?
We hope to showcase these stories and more in our annual report and, in doing so, inspire, educate and raise awareness about the “Power of Pink” and the ongoing commitment to the fight for a cure.
Send your ideas before Sept. 11 to Ann Reily at areily@northofboston.com.
